More News:

April 08, 2026

Fireball seen in the skies Tuesday afternoon was a meteor, NASA says

The meteor traveled southwest from Long Island to Galloway, New Jersey, at 2:34 p.m., scientists say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Meteors
Meteor NJ NASA Craig Bailey/Imagn Images

A meteor that crossed the sky from Long Island to Galloway, New Jersey, caused the fireball seen Tuesday afternoon by many people on the East Coast, NASA says.

The fireball that crossed the skies on the East Coast on Tuesday afternoon was caused by a meteor, NASA says.

The celestial event took place at 2:34 p.m., with the meteor traveling 117 miles southwest at a speed of 30,000 mph, scientists said. It fell from 48 miles above Mastic Beach, Long Island, to 27 miles above Galloway, New Jersey — near Atlantic City. Scientists based these estimates on eyewitness accounts and footage from public access cameras. 

MORE: As Artemis II embarks on lunar mission, here's a look back at Philly's moonwalker

People reported the seeing the fireball in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania to the American Meteorological Society. Many also took to social media with videos of the event. 

Meteoroids are small rocks, particles or other matter that travel through space. Often, they are pieces of a comet or asteroid. 

They become meteors when they enter the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate, creating a streak of light in the sky. Fireballs are the brightest meteors and are created by larger particles than those that cause typical meteors. 

Because some meteors travel faster than the speed of sound, the heat and friction can cause a sonic boom as they pass by, as reported in one account of Tuesday's meteor. 

Fireballs peak in the northern hemisphere between February and April, NASA said. During this time, they appear 10% to 30% more frequently than at other times of the year. Astronomers don't exactly know why this is, but some think that the Earth passes through more debris at this point in its orbit. 

Meteors are common, but they often go by the ocean or unpopulated areas, making them seem more rare than they are. Many go by during the daytime, but most of those are very difficult to see, making Tuesday's event unusual. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Meteors Philadelphia NASA Space

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harmony In the Woods Music Festival

Spring in Harford County brings festivals, blooms and waterfront views
Crawford County - Ice House

An easy weekend getaway with an America250 twist: Crawford County, Pa.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Building barriers

Bike lane concrete barriers

Sponsored

Harford County spring blooms & festivals

Limited - Hopkins Brewery

Adult Health

Wait times for medical imaging results have doubled amid a radiologist shortage

Wait Times Scans

Entertainment

Temple students to team up with Opera Philadelphia on live albums

Opera Philadelphia Temple

Spring

Philadelphia Zoo kicks off spring with new topiaries and guided tours

Zootopiaries giant tortoise

Flyers

The Flyers are different now. They grew up.

Owen-Tippett-Dan-Vladar-Flyers-Win-4.5.26-NHL.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved