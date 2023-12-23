More Sports:

December 23, 2023

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft


By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Miami S James Williams (20)

Miami S James Williams (20)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Jalen Green, Edge, James Madison (6'1, 245): James Madison at Air Force, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Green's season is over after he suffered a "significant" non-contact injury against Georgia State in early November, but before he went down he was leading the nation in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (21) in just 9 games. Had he stayed healthy, Green had a chance of breaking Elvis Dumervil's record of 20 sacks during the 2005 season. 

Green also had 50 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT that he returned for a TD. Monster season: 

Because of his lack of ideal size and his injury, Green will likely go Day 3. I like his fit at the SAM spot in the Eagles' defense.

Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah (6'4, 311) Utah vs. Northwestern, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Laumea played RG his first two seasons at Utah, and RT over the last two. He's a little undersized and probably doesn't have enough length to play tackle in the pros, but he'll be an intriguing OG prospect with athleticism and a nasty streak. Watch him pull and pancake guys at the 2:56 and 4:44 marks. (Also, some Britain Covey cameos below.)

In addition to finding a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at RT, the Eagles also have a need to restock their depth along the offensive line with versatile players.

Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas (6'5, 320): Kansas vs. UNLV, Tuesday, 9:00 p.m.

Puni is another versatile offensive line prospect who played LG at Kansas in 2022, and LT in 2023. He transferred to Kansas from Central Missouri, where he played LT and RT. 

He's a physical run blocker, and PFF had him down for 0 sacks allowed in 2023.

On the downside, he's a sixth-year player, which makes him an older prospect. He's probably a Day 2 type of player, but should go early on Day 3 because of his age.

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina (6'2, 235): North Carolina at West Virginia, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Gray put up monster stats over the last three seasons, racking up 365 tackles (29 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, and 5 FFs. He's a solid all-around linebacker, but isn't thought to be special at any one thing. Some highlights:

Gray announced that he has declared for the draft and will not participate in this game. Probably a Day 2 guy.

James Williams, S, Miami (6'5, 215): Rutgers vs. Miami, Thursday, 2:15 p.m.

Williams is a downhill, big-hitting enforcer in Miami's defense. Fun highlight reel:

In 2023, Williams has 73 tackles, an INT, 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. Per a couple of league sources, the Eagles had some interest in the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn at the trade deadline, and Williams will likely play a similar safety/linebacker hybrid role in the NFL.

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

November 18

  1. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
  2. Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State
  3. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

November 25

  1. J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
  2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
  3. Xavier Truss, OG/OT, Georgia
  4. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  5. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

December 2

  1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  2. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
  3. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
  4. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
  5. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa

December 9

  1. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
  2. Kamar Hadden, CB, Tennessee
  3. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
  4. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  5. Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas

December 16

  1. Clay Webb, iOL, Jacksonville State
  2. Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
  3. Malik Dunlap, CB, Texas Tech
  4. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
  5. Lee Hunter, DT, UCF



Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

