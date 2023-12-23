Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

December 23, 2023
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.
Green's season is over after he suffered a "significant" non-contact injury against Georgia State in early November, but before he went down he was leading the nation in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (21) in just 9 games. Had he stayed healthy, Green had a chance of breaking Elvis Dumervil's record of 20 sacks during the 2005 season.
Green also had 50 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT that he returned for a TD. Monster season:
Because of his lack of ideal size and his injury, Green will likely go Day 3. I like his fit at the SAM spot in the Eagles' defense.
Laumea played RG his first two seasons at Utah, and RT over the last two. He's a little undersized and probably doesn't have enough length to play tackle in the pros, but he'll be an intriguing OG prospect with athleticism and a nasty streak. Watch him pull and pancake guys at the 2:56 and 4:44 marks. (Also, some Britain Covey cameos below.)
In addition to finding a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at RT, the Eagles also have a need to restock their depth along the offensive line with versatile players.
Puni is another versatile offensive line prospect who played LG at Kansas in 2022, and LT in 2023. He transferred to Kansas from Central Missouri, where he played LT and RT.
He's a physical run blocker, and PFF had him down for 0 sacks allowed in 2023.
#Kansas LT Dominick Puni picked up a Senior Bowl invite and after watching him operate as a run blocker, it’s easy to see why. Mauler tendencies w/the athleticism to work in space.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 10, 2023
Played LG last season before moving to LT in ‘23. Played 4 years at DII school Central Missouri. pic.twitter.com/SW5C9fBzBz
On the downside, he's a sixth-year player, which makes him an older prospect. He's probably a Day 2 type of player, but should go early on Day 3 because of his age.
Gray put up monster stats over the last three seasons, racking up 365 tackles (29 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, and 5 FFs. He's a solid all-around linebacker, but isn't thought to be special at any one thing. Some highlights:
Gray announced that he has declared for the draft and will not participate in this game. Probably a Day 2 guy.
Williams is a downhill, big-hitting enforcer in Miami's defense. Fun highlight reel:
James Williams mid-season tape pic.twitter.com/8sNN83ucTt— CaneFilms (@CaneFilms) October 30, 2023
In 2023, Williams has 73 tackles, an INT, 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. Per a couple of league sources, the Eagles had some interest in the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn at the trade deadline, and Williams will likely play a similar safety/linebacker hybrid role in the NFL.
