Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Jalen Green, Edge, James Madison (6'1, 245): James Madison at Air Force, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Green's season is over after he suffered a "significant" non-contact injury against Georgia State in early November, but before he went down he was leading the nation in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (21) in just 9 games. Had he stayed healthy, Green had a chance of breaking Elvis Dumervil's record of 20 sacks during the 2005 season.

Green also had 50 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT that he returned for a TD. Monster season: