Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft. We have begun bowl season.

Clay Webb, iOL, Jacksonville State (6'3, 290): Jacksonville State at Louisiana, Saturday, 2:15 p.m.

Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation who originally enrolled at Georgia, didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama.

In 2023, Webb was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, as a guard.

If Jason Kelce retires this offseason, the Eagles will need some additional depth along the interior of the offensive line, and Webb has center/guard versatility.

Carson Steele, RB, UCLA (6'1, 225): UCLA at Boise State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Steele came in at No. 21 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this offseason after transferring from Ball State to UCLA.

Steele, at 6-1, 233, has wowed his new teammates with his strength. He bench-pressed 450 pounds and squatted 685. His wheels have been impressive too, clocking 20.96 MPH and vertical-jumping 35 inches.