December 16, 2023

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley makes catches and breaks tackles.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft. We have begun bowl season.

Clay Webb, iOL, Jacksonville State (6'3, 290): Jacksonville State at Louisiana, Saturday, 2:15 p.m.

Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation who originally enrolled at Georgia, didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama.

In 2023, Webb was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, as a guard.

If Jason Kelce retires this offseason, the Eagles will need some additional depth along the interior of the offensive line, and Webb has center/guard versatility.

Carson Steele, RB, UCLA (6'1, 225): UCLA at Boise State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Steele came in at No. 21 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this offseason after transferring from Ball State to UCLA.

Steele, at 6-1, 233, has wowed his new teammates with his strength. He bench-pressed 450 pounds and squatted 685. His wheels have been impressive too, clocking 20.96 MPH and vertical-jumping 35 inches.

UCLA lists Steele at 6'1, 225. He runs with good power and balance. A highlight reel from his time at Ball State, where he had 1556 rushing yards and 14 TDs in 2022:

Under Chip Kelly at UCLA in 2023, Steele had 167 carries for 867 yards and 6 TDs. He also chipped in 17 catches for 163 yards and 2 TDs. The Eagles have a trio of smallish backs in D'Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell, and Boston Scott, plus a big back in Rashaad Penny, who they don't use. 

Day 3 guy. 

Malik Dunlap, CB, Texas Tech (6'3, 220): California at Texas Tech, Saturday, 9:15 p.m.

At 6'3, 220, Dunlap is built more like a linebacker than a corner. In 2022, he got hands on a lot of passes, with 12 pass breakups and 1 INT. In 2023, he had 3 INTs (including a pick-six) and 6 pass breakups.

The Eagles seem to want to find a bigger corner. In recent years they've brought in guys like James Bradberry (6'1, 210), Kelee Ringo (6'2, 207), Tristan McCollum (6'3, 195), Rasul Douglas (6'2, 209), etc. Bradberry was a hit, but they've been unable to develop younger guys so far. I imagine they'll keep trying. Day 3 guy, maybe a UDFA.

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (5'11, 200): Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, Monday, 2:30 p.m.

Corley is a really fun player who has been productive over his career at WKU:

Malachi Corley Rec Yards YPC TD 
2020 65 10.8 
2021 73 691 9.5 
2022 101 1295 12.8 11 
2023 75 958 12.8 11 


He has speed, and he is a YAC machine who does not shy away from contact. Just ask this poor kid from Austin Peay at the 0:47 mark, the UTSA kid at the 4:00 mark, the two Rice defenders at the 10:17 mark, or the FAU kid at the 14:00 mark:

That is just an absurd number of broken tackles in that video above, and Corley could bring a physical element to the Eagles' offense out of the slot. Fearless, badass player.

Lee Hunter, DT, UCF (6'4, 320): Georgia Tech at UCF, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Hunter was a four-star recruit who originally enrolled at Auburn, but transferred to UCF, where he had a productive season in 2023, collecting 64 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 3 sacks. He's got some quickness for a 320-pound DT:

Day 3 rotational guy.

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

November 18

  1. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
  2. Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State
  3. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

November 25

  1. J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
  2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
  3. Xavier Truss, OG/OT, Georgia
  4. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  5. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

December 2

  1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  2. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
  3. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
  4. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
  5. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa

December 9

  1. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
  2. Kamar Hadden, CB, Tennessee
  3. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
  4. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  5. Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas

