Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

December 16, 2023
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft. We have begun bowl season.
Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation who originally enrolled at Georgia, didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama.
In 2023, Webb was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, as a guard.
If Jason Kelce retires this offseason, the Eagles will need some additional depth along the interior of the offensive line, and Webb has center/guard versatility.
Steele came in at No. 21 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this offseason after transferring from Ball State to UCLA.
Steele, at 6-1, 233, has wowed his new teammates with his strength. He bench-pressed 450 pounds and squatted 685. His wheels have been impressive too, clocking 20.96 MPH and vertical-jumping 35 inches.
UCLA lists Steele at 6'1, 225. He runs with good power and balance. A highlight reel from his time at Ball State, where he had 1556 rushing yards and 14 TDs in 2022:
Under Chip Kelly at UCLA in 2023, Steele had 167 carries for 867 yards and 6 TDs. He also chipped in 17 catches for 163 yards and 2 TDs. The Eagles have a trio of smallish backs in D'Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell, and Boston Scott, plus a big back in Rashaad Penny, who they don't use.
Day 3 guy.
At 6'3, 220, Dunlap is built more like a linebacker than a corner. In 2022, he got hands on a lot of passes, with 12 pass breakups and 1 INT. In 2023, he had 3 INTs (including a pick-six) and 6 pass breakups.
Texas Tech’s Malik Dunlap (#24) is like a condor at cornerback… he’s 6-3, 220 and lives for disrupting the catch point.— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 16, 2023
The Big 12 is loaded with DB talent in the 2024 NFL Draft and Dunlap is certainly one to watch this season. pic.twitter.com/hdd9pDlXnr
The Eagles seem to want to find a bigger corner. In recent years they've brought in guys like James Bradberry (6'1, 210), Kelee Ringo (6'2, 207), Tristan McCollum (6'3, 195), Rasul Douglas (6'2, 209), etc. Bradberry was a hit, but they've been unable to develop younger guys so far. I imagine they'll keep trying. Day 3 guy, maybe a UDFA.
Corley is a really fun player who has been productive over his career at WKU:
|Malachi Corley
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2020
|6
|65
|10.8
|0
|2021
|73
|691
|9.5
|7
|2022
|101
|1295
|12.8
|11
|2023
|75
|958
|12.8
|11
He has speed, and he is a YAC machine who does not shy away from contact. Just ask this poor kid from Austin Peay at the 0:47 mark, the UTSA kid at the 4:00 mark, the two Rice defenders at the 10:17 mark, or the FAU kid at the 14:00 mark:
That is just an absurd number of broken tackles in that video above, and Corley could bring a physical element to the Eagles' offense out of the slot. Fearless, badass player.
Hunter was a four-star recruit who originally enrolled at Auburn, but transferred to UCF, where he had a productive season in 2023, collecting 64 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 3 sacks. He's got some quickness for a 320-pound DT:
Watch #UCF's DTs #5 Ricky Barber & #2 Lee Hunter pic.twitter.com/usLzn8CiZN— Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) August 31, 2023
Day 3 rotational guy.
