More Sports:

December 07, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120724AlfredCollins Brett Patzke/Imagn Images

Texas DT Alfred Collins (95)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Alfred Collins, DT, Texas (6'5, 320): (5) Georgia at (2) Texas, SEC Championship Game, 4:00 p.m.

Collins is a premier run stuffer in the middle of the Texas defense. He doesn't have ideal production (7 career sacks in 5 collegiate seasons), but his athleticism for such a massive player is rather obvious, and he has some untapped ceiling as a pass rusher:

Collins could be a first-round pick, and the Eagles aren't afraid of spending premium draft capital on interior defensive line prospects who don't have eye-popping sack numbers.

The Eagles also have a need along the interior of their defensive line with Jalen Carter playing so many snaps already and Milton Williams scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

Andrew Mukuba, S/CB, Texas (6'0, 190): (5) Georgia at (2) Texas, SEC Championship Game, 4:00 p.m.

Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (yes, I know CJGJ hasn't played much in the slot this year).

In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but he has become more of a playmaker in 2024 (4 INTs) after transferring to Texas. 

Vic Fangio values versatility at every level of the defense.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall (6'4, 248): Marshall at Louisiana, Sun Belt Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

Green is tied for second in the nation with 16 sacks. He's explosive at the snap, he has speed, and a repertoire of pass rush moves (ghost, spin, and some nice inside counters). Here's a nasty outside spin vs. Ohio State (via @MHolder95): 

Green is only a redshirt sophomore, so he will also be one of the younger prospects in this draft class, if he declares. Probably a Day 2 guy.

Jordan James, RB, Oregon (5'10, 210): (3) Penn State at (1) Oregon, Big Ten Championship Game, 8:00 p.m.

James is Oregon's lead back after backing up Bucky Irving in 2023. Interestingly, James had a better rushing average than Irving last season:

 Oregon RBs, 2023Rush Yards YPC TD 
Bucky Irving 186 1180 6.3 11 
Jordan James 107 759 7.1 11 


Irving, of course, is having a very good rookie season with the Buccaneers.

In 2024, James has 206 carries for 1166 yards (5.7 YPC) and 11 TDs. He also has 21 catches for 182 yards.

James is a short, bowling ball type of back who doesn't have great long speed, but has good vision, hits the holes that are there, and can break tackles.


I like his fit behind the Eagles' offensive line, and Kenny Gainwell is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. 

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (6'6, 315): (17) Clemson at (8) SMU, ACC Championship Game, 8:00 p.m.

Miller has been Clemson's starting RT since his freshman season, and he has also filled in at LT at times when Clemson has had injuries along their line. He's experienced and versatile, which ideal size and decent athleticism:

Fred Johnson is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. Miller could be a backup swing tackle early in his career, with some upside to start at RT down the road whenever Lane Johnson retires. Day 3 guy.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Panthers

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

September 28

  1. Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky
  2. Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
  3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  4. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  5. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona

October 5

  1. Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
  2. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
  3. Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
  5. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

October 12

  1. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
  2. Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
  3. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
  5. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

October 19

  1. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville
  2. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
  3. Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
  4. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
  5. David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

October 26

  1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
  3. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
  4. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa
  5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

November 2

  1. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
  2. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
  3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
  4. Josaiah Stewart, LB/EDGE, Michigan
  5. Shemar Turner, iDL, Texas A&M

November 9

  1. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  2. Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
  3. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  4. Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State
  5. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

November 16

  1. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  2. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
  3. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
  5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

November 23

  1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  2. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  3. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
  4. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
  5. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

November 30

  1. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  2. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
  3. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  4. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
  5. Joshua Gray, OT/OG, Oregon State

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council committee vote on 76ers arena pushed to next week

City Council delayed

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Podcast

Kylie Kelce tells Kaitlin Olson she's never seen 'It's Always Sunny'

Kylie Kelce Kaitlin Olson podcast

Health News

ChristianaCare to open small hospital in Delaware County, where health care access has shrunk

ChristianaCare Aston Hospital

Weekend

Open Streets, Big 5 Classic basketball and a 'Rocky' movie marathon: Your weekend guide to things do

Weekend guide Big 5

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved