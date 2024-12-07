Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Alfred Collins, DT, Texas (6'5, 320): (5) Georgia at (2) Texas, SEC Championship Game, 4:00 p.m.

Collins is a premier run stuffer in the middle of the Texas defense. He doesn't have ideal production (7 career sacks in 5 collegiate seasons), but his athleticism for such a massive player is rather obvious, and he has some untapped ceiling as a pass rusher:

Collins could be a first-round pick, and the Eagles aren't afraid of spending premium draft capital on interior defensive line prospects who don't have eye-popping sack numbers.

The Eagles also have a need along the interior of their defensive line with Jalen Carter playing so many snaps already and Milton Williams scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

Andrew Mukuba, S/CB, Texas (6'0, 190): (5) Georgia at (2) Texas, SEC Championship Game, 4:00 p.m.

Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (yes, I know CJGJ hasn't played much in the slot this year).

In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but he has become more of a playmaker in 2024 (4 INTs) after transferring to Texas.

Vic Fangio values versatility at every level of the defense.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall (6'4, 248): Marshall at Louisiana, Sun Belt Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

Green is tied for second in the nation with 16 sacks. He's explosive at the snap, he has speed, and a repertoire of pass rush moves (ghost, spin, and some nice inside counters). Here's a nasty outside spin vs. Ohio State (via @MHolder95):

Green is only a redshirt sophomore, so he will also be one of the younger prospects in this draft class, if he declares. Probably a Day 2 guy.

Jordan James, RB, Oregon (5'10, 210): (3) Penn State at (1) Oregon, Big Ten Championship Game, 8:00 p.m.

James is Oregon's lead back after backing up Bucky Irving in 2023. Interestingly, James had a better rushing average than Irving last season:

Oregon RBs, 2023 Rush Yards YPC TD Bucky Irving 186 1180 6.3 11 Jordan James 107 759 7.1 11



Irving, of course, is having a very good rookie season with the Buccaneers.

In 2024, James has 206 carries for 1166 yards (5.7 YPC) and 11 TDs. He also has 21 catches for 182 yards.

James is a short, bowling ball type of back who doesn't have great long speed, but has good vision, hits the holes that are there, and can break tackles.

I like his fit behind the Eagles' offensive line, and Kenny Gainwell is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (6'6, 315): (17) Clemson at (8) SMU, ACC Championship Game, 8:00 p.m.

Miller has been Clemson's starting RT since his freshman season, and he has also filled in at LT at times when Clemson has had injuries along their line. He's experienced and versatile, which ideal size and decent athleticism:

Fred Johnson is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. Miller could be a backup swing tackle early in his career, with some upside to start at RT down the road whenever Lane Johnson retires. Day 3 guy.