Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame (6'0, 203): Virginia at (8) Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Watts is a converted wide receiver turned linebacker turned safety who has become a takeaway machine, leading the country with 7 INTs in 2023. Here's a monster performance against Caleb Williams and USC last season:



In 2024, Watts is once again getting his hands on a lot of football, as he has 3 INTs, a forced fumble, and 7 pass breakups.

Until recent weeks, the Eagles haven't been able to turn teams over the last couple of seasons, so, you know, they can use some more ballhawks.

Armand Membou, OL, Missouri (6'3, 325): (23) Missouri at (21) South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Membou plays RT for Missouri. He's strong, nasty, and has some intriguing athleticism.

He made Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list:

One of the country’s top O-linemen, the 6-3, 320-pound Membou, who ranked No. 39 on the list last year after running an electronic 10-yard time of 1.63 and a 20 of 2.80, has improved his ability to decelerate and redirect this offseason, according to Tigers strength coach Ryan Russell. Membou has clocked 20 mph on the GPS and squatted 650, cleaned 375 and benched 425.

Unfortunately, he's only 6'3, which means he's probably moving inside to guard at the NFL level. I think he's a starting guard with versatility to kick outside if needed.

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (6'5, 310): (1) Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Harmon is having a breakout season at Oregon after transferring from Michigan State. He's quick, powerful, stout, and has good awareness when playing the run, and although he only has 6.5 career sacks, his natural athleticism is going to eventually translate to better pass rush production. For example, here are some highlights against Ohio State, when he was around the quarterback all day, but was just unable to finish.

Note that first play above, when he rips the ball right out of the hands of the OSU RB while making the tackle.

Brandon Graham said that he is playing in his last season in the NFL, and Milton Williams is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon (6'5, 255): (1) Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Ferguson is a well-rounded tight end with good size and 13 career TDs. He can high-point throws in the end zone, he's a reliable target in the middle of the field, and he's aware of where the sticks are and fights to get past them. On the downside, he's not likely to blaze an impressive 40 time:

Ferguson is considered one of the better blocking tight ends, so he has value as a strong TE2. Day 3 guy, in my opinion.

As we mention every week, Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra both have expiring contracts after the 2025 season.

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (5'11, 200): Cincinnati at Iowa State, 8:00 p.m.

Noel is a lightning quick receiver who is tough to jam at the line of scrimmage and who knows how to create separation with his waterbug-like change of direction route running skills.

In 9 games he has 50 catches for 892 yards (17.8 YPC) and 5 TDs. He reminds me a little of Christian Kirk, who the Eagles had interest in during 2022 free agency. A look (via @Sam_Teets33):