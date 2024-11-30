More Sports:

November 30, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

A look at Michigan DT Mason Graham and other names who could be on the Eagles' draft radar.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
113024MasonGraham Junfu Han/Imagn Images

Michigan DT Mason Graham

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (6'3, 320): Michigan at Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

Graham is a top 10 prospect on most draft analysts' big boards, and the Eagles aren't going to be picking in the top 10, so they aren't likely to have a shot at drafting Graham, but he's such a good fit that we'll profile him anyway since he would make sense as a trade-up candidate should he slip for some reason.

Graham is simply a well-rounded three-down interior lineman who is great against the run and who can also affect the passing game. He has a unique blend of power and quickness, and the versatility to line up at the nose or as a 3-tech. Here's a fun highlight reel if you have 11 minutes to kill: 

Graham could fall because he only has 9 career sacks in three seasons at Michigan, and he isn't exactly a statuesque figure to look at. The Eagles haven't been scared off in the past by first-round interior linemen with underwhelming stats.

(Also, they took a Graham from Michigan who wore 55 once upon a time and that worked out OK.)

Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina (6'5, 254): (15) South Carolina at (12) Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

Kennard ranks fifth in the nation with 11.5 sacks. He has good length, burst, closing speed, and watch his twitchy inside counters in the clips below:

I think he's a Day 2 guy. The Eagles will have some obvious needs on the edge this offseason.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (6'4, 235): (8) Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 12:00 p.m.

Stowers was a high school quarterback who moved to tight end in college. He originally enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to New Mexico, and then Vanderbilt. In 2024, he has 44 catches for 568 yards (12.9 YPC) and 4 TDs. He has some YAC ability:

Stowers is probably more of a big receiver at this point and will have to put on some weight and become a better blocker to be a viable tight end in the NFL, but he has some athletic traits to work with.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State (6'4, 215): (24) Kansas State at (18) Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.

Higgins only played two seasons at Iowa State after transferring from Eastern Kentucky. His career stats at ISU:

 Jayden HigginsRec Yards YPC TD 
2023 53 983 18.5 
2024 77 1015 13.2 


Higgins is averaging 15.4 yards per catch over his career, despite not having great long speed. He's a good route runner, and can win contested catches down the field.

He's effective both on the outside and out of the slot, which makes him a more versatile receiver than some of the Eagles depth guys.

Joshua Gray, OT/OG, Oregon State (6'4, 310)

Oregon State played their final game on Friday. They finished 5-7, so they're not going to a bowl game, but I wanted to profile Gray anyway because he is a guard-tackle versatile lineman who has been a starter for Oregon State since 2020 (45 total starts). He played his first four seasons at LT, but asked to move inside, where he knew he'd be a better fit in the pros. He played LG in 2024, and also worked at center in practice.

Here he is catching a lateral for a TD:

The Eagles are always on the lookout for versatile offensive linemen, and Gray could be a Day 3 guy who theoretically can play all five spots.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Ravens

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

September 28

  1. Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky
  2. Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
  3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  4. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  5. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona

October 5

  1. Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
  2. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
  3. Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
  5. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

October 12

  1. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
  2. Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
  3. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
  5. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

October 19

  1. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville
  2. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
  3. Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
  4. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
  5. David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

October 26

  1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
  3. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
  4. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa
  5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

November 2

  1. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
  2. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
  3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
  4. Josaiah Stewart, LB/EDGE, Michigan
  5. Shemar Turner, iDL, Texas A&M

November 9

  1. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  2. Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
  3. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  4. Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State
  5. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

November 16

  1. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  2. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
  3. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
  5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

November 23

  1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  2. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  3. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
  4. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
  5. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Mason Graham Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Manufacturing already has made a comeback in most states

manufacturing PA NJ

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Media

Former CBS personality Jessica Kartalija joins 6ABC Action News

Jessica Kartalija 6ABC

Fitness

Creative ways to stay active, and burn calories, during the holidays

Creative Exercise Ideas

Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan are among Dec. comedy shows highlights

December comedy Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved