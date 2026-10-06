Flyers sign depth forward Michael Bunting amid winless start

The Flyers are reaching for reinforcements, signing veteran winger Michael Bunting on Tuesday to a one-year, $1.2 million contract for this season, per TSN's Darren Dreger.

It's a move for "some spark," as Dreger put it, and maybe so, because after beginning the season a winless 0-2-2, where the Flyers have struggled to look competitive through each of their first four games, they'll probably take anything right now.

As a 31-year-old veteran for the bottom six of the lineup, Bunting won't hurt, but production-wise, he'll likely only bring so much.

The Flyers are adding Michael Bunting on a one-year deal. Philadelphia brings 31-year-old into the mix after starting the season 0-2-2.



Bunting split the 2025-26 season between Nashville and Dallas, posting 33 points in 74 games.



(H/T @DarrenDreger) pic.twitter.com/gJ36F8IrfU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 6, 2026

Bunting did score 13 goals and 31 points with the Nashville Predators last season, but once he was traded to Dallas at the early March deadline, he had only a goal and an assist with the Stars to close out the schedule, then suffered a late-season injury and subsequent playoff scratchings to where he appeared in only one postseason game.

Bunting does carry name recognition across the NHL, mostly because of his back-to-back 23-goal seasons in Toronto in 2022 and 2023, when he was benefiting heavily from playing alongside Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

He's never gotten back to that same output since.

Even so, it's a low-risk signing for the Flyers, who badly need something to light a fire under them right now.

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