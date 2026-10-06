More Sports:

October 06, 2026

Flyers sign depth forward Michael Bunting amid winless start

Bunting is a low-risk, bottom-six signing for a Flyers team that badly needs something to light a fire under them right now.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
2026-03-30T000122Z_1997152919_MT1USATODAY28617962_RTRMADP_3_NHL-DALLAS-STARS-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG Kyle Ross/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Bunting scored 14 goals last season between Nashville and Dallas.

The Flyers are reaching for reinforcements, signing veteran winger Michael Bunting on Tuesday to a one-year, $1.2 million contract for this season, per TSN's Darren Dreger.

It's a move for "some spark," as Dreger put it, and maybe so, because after beginning the season a winless 0-2-2, where the Flyers have struggled to look competitive through each of their first four games, they'll probably take anything right now.

As a 31-year-old veteran for the bottom six of the lineup, Bunting won't hurt, but production-wise, he'll likely only bring so much.

Bunting did score 13 goals and 31 points with the Nashville Predators last season, but once he was traded to Dallas at the early March deadline, he had only a goal and an assist with the Stars to close out the schedule, then suffered a late-season injury and subsequent playoff scratchings to where he appeared in only one postseason game.

Bunting does carry name recognition across the NHL, mostly because of his back-to-back 23-goal seasons in Toronto in 2022 and 2023, when he was benefiting heavily from playing alongside Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

He's never gotten back to that same output since.

Even so, it's a low-risk signing for the Flyers, who badly need something to light a fire under them right now.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Michael Bunting

Featured

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Your next job? Just across the Delaware
Limited - Philadelphia Film Festival 2026

Philadelphia Film Festival 2026 lineup includes Almodóvar, Danny Boyle and Martin McDonagh films

Just In

Must Read

Education

Haverford College's tuition is nearly $100K, but most don't pay that

Haverford College 100k

Weekend

Oct. 10-11 Weekend Events Roundup

South Jersey Celtic Festival and Highland Games

Healthy Eating

Blinded by sugar

Added Sugar Addiction

Philadelphia 250

First public audience to see a motion picture was in Philly in 1870

Academy of Music

Markets

Chinatown will turn into a massive night market with 90+ vendors on Oct. 8

Chinatown Night Market

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved