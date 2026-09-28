Flyers lock in opening night roster for 2026-27's puck drop

The Flyers' season opener against the rival Penguins is Wednesday night at the home Xfinity Mobile Arena, with a party that's set to kick off much earlier in the day thanks to the Orange Carpet and TNT's live show at the nearby Stateside Live.

And now, on Monday, the final roster for the opener has been set.

Porter Martone will begin his first full season in the NHL, Matvei Michkov will start his "vengeance tour," and a young group also starring Trevor Zegras, a healthy Tyson Foerster, and Jamie Drysdale, among others, will aim to follow up a breakthrough playoff run last season that got Philadelphia to finally believe in the Flyers again.

The opening roster:

There are very few surprises above, which is an encouraging sign that the Flyers are a lot more stable now than they were just a few short years ago, when they were playing some aimless, directionless hockey.

But times are different now. They have a core, they're trending forward, and they're showing the signs of growth that point to them one day, maybe, becoming a true Stanley Cup contender.

Now it's on this still-developing club to carve the next step.

Young forward Denver Barkey, notably, starting the season on injured reserve after getting hurt early into the preseason is a setback to the lineup out of the gate, but the hope is that he won't be out for long.

Otherwise, the Flyers should be at full strength for Wednesday night, when they take on Sidney Crosby and the Pens in a playoff rematch from the first round.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports