Cam York scores the OT winner, and the Flyers, finally, beat the Penguins to advance

Philadelphia can exhale, and finally, celebrate.

It took until deep into overtime, but the puck came to Cam York at the point, he fired the puck away, and in a blur, it flew past Arturs Silovs, and the defenseman went taking off hurling his stick into the crowd as the winning horn blared.

The Flyers won Game 6 in overtime, 1-0, and their first-round playoff series, 4-2, over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, and Xfinity Mobile Arena erupted.

The Carolina Hurricanes, officially, are up next now.

But that'll be worried about later.

Right now, it's about Wednesday night's rollercoaster. It's about Philadelphia leaning into being a hockey town again. It's about seeing Sidney Crosby go home defeated. And it's about a Flyers team, that after so many painful, aimless years, fought tooth and nail to matter again.

Here's how the Flyers, finally, closed it out Wednesday night in South Philly...

You could cut the air with a knife through the first period.

The crowd came out loud and engaged, wanting to see the Flyers break out and finally wrap this series up.

What they got, though, were constant back-and-forths in chances exchanged.

For every Owen Tippett turn up the ice, where he stickhandled and powered through traffic only to run the puck into Arturs Silovs' outstretched pad, there was Erik Karlsson lapping around in the Flyers' zone to put a dangerous bounce off Dan Vladar that he had to leap forward from his crease to cover up.

For every instance of a sustained forecheck, like when Sean Couturier kept his feet chopping to take the puck off Kris Letang in the corner, then looped back around to put a shot on in front, there was Sidney Crosby sprinting back down the ice with it, only to be foiled by Nick Seeler making an excellent sweep of the stick to prevent a straight on shot.

And for a strong penalty kill on Jamie Drysdale's interference call, anchored by some excellent aware possession by Couturier – who kept and fed the puck back to an open Seeler to kill clock – there was a near motionless power play that could do little else but shuffle the puck around after Noel Acciari's hold of Denver Barkey gifted them their first man advantage.

Then, in the aggravating trend that carried over from Games 4 and 5, there were a decent number of Philadelphia shot attempts that went sailing wide of the net.

The opening frame ended scoreless, and only brought on one certainty: No one in the building was going to breathe easy Wednesday night. It was all going to fly with everyone at the edge of their seat. The second carried that through, for better and worse.

The Penguins sustained two lengthy possessions in the Flyers' zone that kept the Philadelphia skaters pinned back, tiring out, and struggling to clear the puck out.

Somehow, they survived those.

They survived another Penguins power play, too, after Luke Glendening went to the box for a slash.

But they needed offense. Tippett and, for the first time all series, Matvei Michkov almost gave it to them.

Tippett picked up the power and aggression as the period wore on to get moving downhill a bit more.

A puck bounced to the defensive half wall, Tippett won the race to it in enough time to nudge it forward along the boards, and with a step, Michkov went taking off on a breakaway, squaring up a shot that Silovs just got a piece of, but that Michkov then followed up by trying to sneak the puck back through off the goalie's pads. Michkov jammed at it, but the ref blew the whistle to signal the puck frozen with no goal.

The ice, though, was tilting in the Flyers' favor.

As the minutes dwindled into seconds, they peppered Silovs with chance after chance, keeping the puck pinned into the Pittsburgh zone the entire time, hoping one would finally make it through before the horn.

Nothing fell before the horn went off, but Kris Letang, jockeying in front of the net against Travis Konecny, had his frustration boil over and sucker punched the Flyers winger with his gloved fist. Before leaving the ice, the officials announced that Letang would start the third in the box for roughing.

The Flyers had a golden power play chance coming back, but once again, it went nowhere.

Tyson Foerster put a decent shot into Silovs' pads with a drop pass from Noah Cates that cleared traffic ahead, Jamie Drysdale tried to direct a drive straight up the ice and to the net, but lost the puck through a maze of skates, then Michkov fired away a one-timer chance, but that went to the glass and to a still scoreless board.

From there, the nerves only grew greater.

More scrambles got created in front of Silovs, where the Flyers just couldn't get to that last bounce to put away.

More dicey looks came Vladar's way that were kept a save, a held breath, and either a split-second clear or a smothering glove from total disaster.

All the while, the clock kept ticking down, and the air felt like it was only getting thicker.

Foerster missed a tap-in to the front on a rush down the ice. Michkov weaved across the rink and let go of a shot that Silovs had to fully stretch out to get a glove on as the puck dragged to the far-side post.

Cates, with just over seven minutes left, recovered a fumbled pass right in front of the Pittsburgh net to take a shot head on, that Silovs had to flail to stop.

Tommy Novak made the entire building's heart skip a beat when he cut across and rang a shot off the post with regulation coming down to less than four minutes.

Then Vladar had to wait, slide, and finally make the save when Bryan Rust got a feed from Karlsson to the front, trying to make the go-ahead move on his backhand.

None of it was enough to crack either side.

So, it went to overtime, and the air just kept getting heavier.

Within a couple of minutes, Konecny crashed in with two huge chances that, again, couldn't make their way through.

Soon after, Tippett had his downhill rush down the ice, which he couldn't complete a spin inside with.

Back the other way, Vladar had to stand on his head, with several more big saves, and then a fight through a frantic scramble in front of the net where every body piled up in the blue paint, still chasing after a loose puck until the refs finally conceded that the play was over.

But worry was building. The Penguins were spending a lot more time in the Flyers' end. They needed to figure something out, or at the least, get just that one bounce to fall their way.

Then the puck fell to York's stick. The rest was a blur, an exhale, and an eruption.

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