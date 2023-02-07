Four Seasons Philadelphia named best hotel in Pennsylvania by U.S. News & World Report

The Four Seasons Philadelphia, a five-star hotel located inside the Comcast Technology Center, was ranked as the best hotel in Pennsylvania by U.S. News & World Report, which released its annual list on Tuesday.

The publication ranked the Center City hotel at No. 1. in Pennsylvania and in Philadelphia, as well as No. 109 nationally. The Rittenhouse Hotel, which took the top spot last year, also ranked high, coming in No. 4 in Pennsylvania and No. 132 in the country. The Lodge at Woodloch in the Poconos was named the best resort in Pennsylvania, and was ranked at No. 48 nationally.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco, also located in Center City, was ranked at No. 9 in Pennsylvania, slipping slightly from its No. 7 ranking in 2022. Other Philadelphia-based hotels that ranked high in Pennsylvania include the Ritz-Carlton (No. 10), The Logan (No. 12), Sofitel Philadelphia (No. 13), Kimpton Hotel Palomar (No. 15) and the Inn at Penn (No. 16).

U.S. News & World Report, which ranks the best hotels and resort in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean each year, uses a combination of user input and expert opinion to compile its rankings. The full list of hotel rankings can be found on U.S. News' website.

"The travel industry has evolved over the last decade, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that maintain excellent standards and consistently provide guests with outstanding hospitality," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2023 Best Hotels rankings offer a list of dependable places to stay for every kind of trip, from solo trips to romantic getaways to family vacations."



Four Seasons Philadelphia opened at the Comcast Technology Center in August 2019, occupying the tallest building in the city and the 10th tallest building in the United States. The hotel, located between the the Comcast Technology Center's 48th and 60th stories, offers 219 rooms and suites for travelers and tourists.

In 2020, the hotel was given a five-star rating from Forbes, making it the first Philadelphia hotel to be given the prestigious rating. At the time, Forbes paid particular attention to the hotel spa, which features a wall decked out in 700 pounds of healing crystals, luxury products, a relaxation room, a gym and sweeping panoramic views of Philadelphia.

Four Seasons Philadelphia and the Rittenhouse Hotel have ranked high in Conde Nast Traveler's annual listings as well. The Four Seasons earned the No. 22 spot in 2021, while the Rittenhouse came in at No. 50 worldwide in 2019.



The magazine's editors wrote that the Four Seasons could be part of "the beginning of a transformation of Philadelphia's hotel scene," adding that guests can expect "seamless service" when staying in the luxury hotel and enjoying its amenities, including food from award-winning chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Greg Vernick.

U.S. News & World Report only ranks what the publication considers "luxury hotels," which typically means hotels with a four- or five-star rating. In 2022, the publication began ranking 3.5-star hotels and resorts in order to offer more affordable options for travelers who may still be recovery from ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acqualina Resort & Residences in Florida's Sunny Isles Beach was named both the best hotel and best resort in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The publication named the Oetker Collection in Jumby Bay Island as the best all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean.