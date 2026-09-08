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September 08, 2026

Frankie Negrón to headline 50th anniversary Hispanic Heritage celebration this weekend

The festival and concert at the Delaware Art Museum will feature live music, dancing, food and artisan vendors while marking five decades of Hispanic culture in Wilmington.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Concerts
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Provided Courtesy/Delaware Art Museum

Attendees gather during a previous Hispanic Heritage celebration at the Delaware Art Museum. This year’s festival and concert will feature Frankie Negrón, live music, dancing, food and artisan vendors on Sept. 12.

Salsa singer Frankie Negrón will headline a festival and concert marking 50 years of Hispanic Heritage celebrations in Wilmington this weekend.

The Hispanic Heritage 50th Anniversary Celebration Kick-off will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon-6 p.m. in the Delaware Art Museum’s Sculpture Garden. The event will include live music, an outdoor dance floor, food and artisan vendors.

The program also will pay tribute to five decades of Hispanic culture and community in Wilmington.

The city’s Hispanic Heritage celebration began as a small gathering in the mid-1970s and developed into an annual kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month. Nuestras Raíces Delaware is presenting the anniversary event in partnership with the museum.

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General admission costs $15. The admission fee serves as a direct donation supporting the 50th anniversary programs, and tickets are required for entry to the concert and tribute celebration.

The festival is scheduled for the Sculpture Garden but will move indoors in the event of inclement weather. Tickets and additional information are available through the Delaware Art Museum.

Hispanic Heritage 50th Anniversary Celebration Kick-off

Saturday, Sept. 12 | Noon-6 p.m.
Delaware Art Museum Sculpture Garden
2301 Kentmere Parkway
Wilmington, DE 19806
General admission: $15
Tickets are required for the concert and tribute celebration
The event will move indoors in inclement weather

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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