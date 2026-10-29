Free amateur boxing matches return to Wildwood brewery Nov. 4

Amateur boxers will face off inside a Wildwood brewery Wednesday, Nov. 4, when Pints & Punches returns for its third installment.

The free event, organized by MudHen Brewing Company and No Limits Academy, will take place from 6-8 p.m. at The Station House, located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. The first bout begins at 6:15 p.m., with spectators watching from a standing-room setup around the ring.

No Limits Academy, based in Cape May County, provides free boxing and youth development programs for young people ages 7-19.

The event also doubles as Cape May County Teacher Appreciation Night. Teachers ages 21 and older who present a valid teacher ID will receive a complimentary beer from MudHen.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

Spectators can order from the brewery's full food and drink menus before, during and after the matches.

Admission is free, and no ticket purchase is required.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026

Time: 6-8 p.m.; first bout at 6:15 p.m.

Location: The Station House at MudHen Brewing Company, 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Admission: Free

Activities: Amateur boxing matches and Cape May County Teacher Appreciation Night

Teacher promotion: Complimentary beer for teachers ages 21 and older with valid teacher ID



Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.