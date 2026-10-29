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October 29, 2026

Free amateur boxing matches return to Wildwood brewery Nov. 4

MudHen Brewing Company's Pints & Punches event will feature live boxing, food and a free beer for local teachers.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Boxing Breweries
mudhen amateur boxing.png Provided Courtesy/MudHen Brewing Company

Amateur boxers compete during a previous Pints & Punches event at MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood. The free boxing show returns Nov. 4, with matches beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Amateur boxers will face off inside a Wildwood brewery Wednesday, Nov. 4, when Pints & Punches returns for its third installment.

The free event, organized by MudHen Brewing Company and No Limits Academy, will take place from 6-8 p.m. at The Station House, located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. The first bout begins at 6:15 p.m., with spectators watching from a standing-room setup around the ring.

No Limits Academy, based in Cape May County, provides free boxing and youth development programs for young people ages 7-19.

The event also doubles as Cape May County Teacher Appreciation Night. Teachers ages 21 and older who present a valid teacher ID will receive a complimentary beer from MudHen.

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Spectators can order from the brewery's full food and drink menus before, during and after the matches.

Admission is free, and no ticket purchase is required. 

Pints & Punches 3 Amateur Boxing Show

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026
Time: 6-8 p.m.; first bout at 6:15 p.m.
Location: The Station House at MudHen Brewing Company, 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260
Admission: Free
Activities: Amateur boxing matches and Cape May County Teacher Appreciation Night
Teacher promotion: Complimentary beer for teachers ages 21 and older with valid teacher ID

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Boxing Breweries Teachers MudHen Brewing Company

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