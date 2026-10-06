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October 06, 2026

Free pet microchipping offered every Thursday in October at South Jersey animal shelter

Pet owners can walk in without an appointment from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Vineland shelter while supplies last.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Pets Public Service
Pet - Free Microchipping Event Yunus Kılıç/Pexels.com

AHS South Community Animal Shelter in Vineland is offering free pet microchipping every Thursday in October from 4-6:30 p.m.

Pet owners in South Jersey can get their pets microchipped for free every Thursday in October at the AHS South Community Animal Shelter in Vineland.

The walk-in clinics run from 4-6:30 p.m. at 1244 N. Delsea Drive. No appointment is required, and pets will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Microchips provide pets with a permanent form of identification that can be scanned by veterinarians and animal shelters if an animal gets lost. The chip must be registered with current contact information so the owner can be identified.

The free clinics are being funded through a $4,000 grant from RK Subaru of Vineland to Associated Humane Societies.

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AHS added the South Community Animal Shelter to its network in 2025, making the Vineland facility its newest location.

Free pet microchipping at AHS South Community Animal Shelter

Dates: Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29
Time: 4-6:30 p.m.
Location: AHS South Community Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360
Cost: Free while supplies last
Registration: No appointment required; first come, first served

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