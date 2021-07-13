More Culture:

July 13, 2021

Frontier Airlines debuts cheap flights from Philly to two new New England cities

The budget airline now has 23 nonstop routes from PHL this summer

By Michael Tanenbaum
Frontier Airlines now has flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Providence, R.I. and Portland, Maine.

As the summer travel season enters full swing, Frontier Airlines has launched nonstop service from Philadelphia International Airport to two more cities in the Northeast.

The nonstop routes to Providence, R.I. and Portland, Maine begin this week with introductory fares as low as $29 and $39, respectively. The flight to Providence will run three times weekly and the flight to Portland will run four times weekly. 

"We’re excited to launch service from Philadelphia to Portland and Providence," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial flights at Frontier Airlines. "Frontier now offers 23 nonstop Philadelphia routes this summer and we are excited to add New England to the range of destinations we offer our customers."

Philadelphia International Airport CEO Chelie Cameron said the two new destinations offer travelers coveted access to recreation.

"Our guests are looking for vacation destinations with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities," Cameron said. "Providence and Portland are perfect options and we are thrilled that Frontier chose to offer that service to PHL’s passengers."

The new routes come after Philadelphia International Airport was hit by hundreds of delays during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Airlines have continued to struggle with a surge in consumer demand and labor shortages that have resulted in some flight cancelations, most notably by American Airlines.

The introductory fares on the new routes from Frontier Airlines must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. EST on July 18, 2021. The fares are valid for nonstop travel through Sept. 6, 2021. Seven-day advance purchase applies and round-trip purchase is not required.

Michael Tanenbaum
