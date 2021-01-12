More Culture:

January 12, 2021

Girl Scout Cookies to be sold through Grubhub this year

Proceeds benefit the troop and council

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Girl Scout Cookies will be available on food delivery service Grubhub in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Door-to-door sales are out due to the need for social distancing, but you'll still be able to get your Girl Scout Cookie fix this year.

Girl Scouts of the USA is partnering with food delivery service Grubhub to provide contactless delivery of Girl Scout Cookies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can order cookies through the Grubhub app for pickup or delivery starting Feb. 1.

"A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology." states a press release. "As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually."

Traditional Girl Scout cookie sales are done door-to-door or via in-person booths from January through April.

When COVID-19 hit in the middle of cookie season last year, in-person sales were no longer safe. The Girl Scouts started thinking of new ways to sell their cookies. They did things like set up virtual cookie booths on social media and drive-through locations.

"This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them—how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan," said interim Girl Scouts CEO Judith Batty. "The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life."

Cookies will be available on the Grubhub app throughout the cookie season, ending in April. Cookies will be available for free delivery on orders placed through Feb. 14 with a minimum purchase of $15.

Customers also can search the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate the closest troop to purchase from through the digital platform, or text "COOKIES" to 59618 to find contact-free delivery booths in the area.

