More News:

October 05, 2018

Glenside man charged with possession of child pornography

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Child Pornography
Dylann Bragg Glenside Source/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Dylann Bragg, 27, of Glenside.

A 27-year-old Glenside man was charged Friday with felony possession of child pornography after the illicit images were allegedly spotted on his cellphone, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

Dylann Bragg was investigated by Abington police in response to a cybertip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An individual reported seeing child pornography on Bragg's cellphone, according to prosecutors.

A search warrant used to inspect Bragg's cellphone allegedly revealed more than 100 images of children between the ages of three and 13 years old in various stages of nudity. Some of the images showed minors engaging in indecent contact with other children and adults, prosecutors said.

A criminal affidavit said Bragg allegedly admitted he had been downloading the images on his iPhone for about a year.

Bragg's arrest comes during a difficult week for Abington Township. Abington Senior High School teacher Thomas Kummer, 55, was arrested Sunday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor. Suspended by the district, Kummer's arraignment is planned for Monday.

Bragg is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail set at $99,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is set for October 15.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Child Pornography Glenside Abington Police

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles could get Le’Veon Bell for practically nothing – but they can’t afford him (yet)
100418_Leveon-Bell_usat

Awards

Three 2018 MacArthur Fellowships awarded to New Jersey ‘geniuses’
John Keene

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: No one can beat Eagles 'when we play our best'
100418_Eagles-Jenkins_usat

Entertainment

Meet the man inside the Gritty mascot during his appearance on 'Conan'
conan obrian gritty reveal

Festivals

This weekend is full of festivals – here's where to go
Midtown Village Fall Festival

Health Stories

Mother cures toddler's eczema with homemade breast milk-based soap
10042018_handmade_soap_FlickrCC

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.