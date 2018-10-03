More News:

October 03, 2018

Woman sexually assaulted by Tinder date in Elkins Park

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Elkins Park gardens apts Source/Google Street View

Lynnwood Gardens Apartments in Elkins Park.

A woman who arranged to meet with a man using the Tinder dating app was sexually assaulted Monday night at the Lynnewood Gardens apartment complex in Elkins Park, police said Wednesday.

Authorities in Cheltenham are searching for an unknown male suspect who allegedly lured the victim to the area of Lynnewood Gardens around 7:30 pm on Monday.

Detectives said the woman was in Compound #6 at the complex when the male suspect grabbed her from behind. She was allegedly forced into a secluded area behind the garages and sexually assaulted. The suspect fled the scene after the assault, police said.

Once the victim was sure the suspect was gone, she fled and contacted police.

Authorities didn't have any additional information about whether the suspect's Tinder profile could provide a lead in the investigation.

Monday night's incident comes after a February homicide left residents at Lynnewood Gardens uneasy. Thirty-one-year-old Ebony White was fatally stabbed in an attack that also resulted in the death of her unborn child. Tristian Jones, a Philadelphia man identified as White's boyfriend, was later charged with murder and related offenses a month after the incident,

Police are urging residents to exercise caution when using social media to connect with strangers.

Anyone with information that can assist in the sexual assault investigation is asked to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215 885-1600 ext. 499

