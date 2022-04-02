More News:

April 02, 2022

GoFundMe scammer Mark D'Amico who fabricated homeless story sentenced to over 2 years

The 42-year-old's co-conspirators Katelyn McClure and Jonny Bobbitt, Jr. are scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations GoFundMe
GoFundMe D'Amico Sentencing Mark D'Amico/GoFundMe

A photo Mark D'Amico took of his co-conspirators Katelyn McClure and Jonny Bobbitt, Jr. as part of his GoFundMe scam.

A Burlington County man who created a fake feel-good story with his former girlfriend and a homeless man to solicit thousands in online donations was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on Friday.

Following this term, Mark D'Amico, 42, formerly of Bordentown – who authorities called the ringleader of the plot – will also have to serve three years of probation, pay restitution and follow through with gambling, drug and mental health treatment, the Associated Press reports.

Before he was sentenced in Camden, D'Amico told U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman that he was a changed man.

"The person that did the things that led us here no longer exists," he said.

D'Amico pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in November. He was charged with 16 offenses when he was first indicted in January 2020, including conspiracy and money laundering.

He and his co-conspirators Katelyn McClure and Jonny Bobbitt, Jr. all pleaded guilty to state charges last year, 6ABC reports. Bobbitt was sentenced to five years probation on the state charges and he and McClure will be sentenced on the federal charges later this year.

In 2017, the trio made up a story about Bobbitt giving McClure $20 when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

D'Amico and McClure collected $400,000 in donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt.

But the story was almost completely fabricated. McClure never ran out of gas and Bobbitt never spent his last $20 on her. The couple met the homeless veteran near a casino in Philadelphia in October 2017, authorities said.

They began investigating after Bobbitt accused the couple of not giving him the money, which was all spent by March 2018 on vehicles, casino trips and more.

The scam was the subject of a documentary produced by 6ABC's investigative team which premiered on Hulu last year.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations GoFundMe Philadelphia Scams New Jersey Courts

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

How and where to bet on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Opinion

A reunion between Malcolm Jenkins and Philadelphia makes too much sense not to happen
Malcolm Jenkins Philadelphia

Prevention

For people who had COVID-19, it only takes one vaccine dose to spur immune response, Temple study finds
COVID-19 vaccine antibody

Food & Drink

PHS Pop Up Gardens return to South Street, Manayunk for 2022 season
Pop Up Gardens PHS

Food & Drink

Dim Sum House by Jane G's opening new restaurant in Northern Liberties
Dim Sum House

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved