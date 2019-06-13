More News:

June 13, 2019

GMA in Philly: Gritty's wearing a poncho, Robin Roberts is 'Rocky,' and there's a lot of rain

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Social Media
0613_GMA in philly Screenshot/@GMA

"Good Morning America" filmed a live broadcast in Philadelphia on Thursday, despite heavy rain.

ABC brought "Good Morning America" live from Eakins Oval on Thursday morning — and even the rain couldn't stop it.

The morning show pushed through the wet and the wind to air a live broadcast as part of its summer tour in major U.S. cities. 

LATEST: Patti LaBelle to perform on 'Good Morning America' live broadcast in Philly

The show was loosely based around co-host Robin Roberts as a "Rocky" figure and Michael Strahan returning to his football roots with some special guests from the Philadelphia Eagles. 

That included the Eagles' mascot Swoop, as well as Franklin from the Sixers, and, of course, Gritty. He was wearing a poncho. It was really cute.

The rain on Thursday morning began sometime after midnight and is expected to persist until noon in the Philadelphia region, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey. 

GMA started taping around 7 a.m. Planned segments include surprising a local dad for Fathers' Day, a performance from Patti LaBelle, a cheesesteak standoff between Pat and Geno's, and appearances from a couple local celebrities like Mayor Jim Kenney, Karen Rogers and the Eagles' cheerleaders.

The GMA crew began making their Philly tour on Wednesday when Roberts, Strahan and Ginger Zee helped throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
  Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
  Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
  Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Social Media Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway Art Museum

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Do the Phillies even have the prospects to make blockbuster trades?
072318_Adonis-Medina_usat

Investigations

Police say man died in jump from Borgata hotel window in Atlantic City
Borgata Atlantic City Jump death Parking Lot

Sixers

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury will have long-term repercussions for entire NBA
Durant Warriors Raptors

Penn Museum

How do you move an ancient 25,000 pound sphinx? Very carefully.
Carroll - Moving the Sphinx of the Pharaoh Ramses II at Penn Museum

Adult Health

What’s the difference between acetaminophen and ibuprofen?
Ibuprofren Motrin

Lawsuits

N.J. comedian gets $4.1 million for neo-Nazi site's Ariana Grande bombing smear
Dean Obeidallah

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved