GMA in Philly: Gritty's wearing a poncho, Robin Roberts is 'Rocky,' and there's a lot of rain

ABC brought "Good Morning America" live from Eakins Oval on Thursday morning — and even the rain couldn't stop it.

The morning show pushed through the wet and the wind to air a live broadcast as part of its summer tour in major U.S. cities.

The show was loosely based around co-host Robin Roberts as a "Rocky" figure and Michael Strahan returning to his football roots with some special guests from the Philadelphia Eagles.

That included the Eagles' mascot Swoop, as well as Franklin from the Sixers, and, of course, Gritty. He was wearing a poncho. It was really cute.

The rain on Thursday morning began sometime after midnight and is expected to persist until noon in the Philadelphia region, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

GMA started taping around 7 a.m. Planned segments include surprising a local dad for Fathers' Day, a performance from Patti LaBelle, a cheesesteak standoff between Pat and Geno's, and appearances from a couple local celebrities like Mayor Jim Kenney, Karen Rogers and the Eagles' cheerleaders.

The GMA crew began making their Philly tour on Wednesday when Roberts, Strahan and Ginger Zee helped throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

