GMA in Philly: Gritty's wearing a poncho, Robin Roberts is 'Rocky,' and there's a lot of rain

June 13, 2019
ABC brought "Good Morning America" live from Eakins Oval on Thursday morning — and even the rain couldn't stop it.
The morning show pushed through the wet and the wind to air a live broadcast as part of its summer tour in major U.S. cities.
The show was loosely based around co-host Robin Roberts as a "Rocky" figure and Michael Strahan returning to his football roots with some special guests from the Philadelphia Eagles.
That included the Eagles' mascot Swoop, as well as Franklin from the Sixers, and, of course, Gritty. He was wearing a poncho. It was really cute.
Even Gritty is wearing a poncho. #GMAinPhilly @GMA pic.twitter.com/TunxJOoUuF— Ellen Gray (@elgray) June 13, 2019
GOOD MORNING AMERICA —and especially to the great city of Philadelphia!!!! #GMAinPhilly pic.twitter.com/GmbeZxhYkM— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 13, 2019
Philly, that’s love. Broadcasting rain or shine or monsoon. #GMAinPhilly @GMA pic.twitter.com/yIetGVWfFX— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 13, 2019
#GMAInPhilly with @ShelbyDeibler and @RobinRoberts ! pic.twitter.com/QpZYAvTPoS— Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) June 13, 2019
Good Morning America!!! @GMA in Philly!!! #GMAinPhilly #GMAOnTheRoad @RobinRoberts (❤️) @michaelstrahan @GStephanopoulos 🙌— Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) June 13, 2019
LIVE on @6abc from the best city in the world! pic.twitter.com/ElFvI0SgFB
The rain on Thursday morning began sometime after midnight and is expected to persist until noon in the Philadelphia region, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.
GMA started taping around 7 a.m. Planned segments include surprising a local dad for Fathers' Day, a performance from Patti LaBelle, a cheesesteak standoff between Pat and Geno's, and appearances from a couple local celebrities like Mayor Jim Kenney, Karen Rogers and the Eagles' cheerleaders.
Miss Patti LaBelle. #GMAInPhilly @GMA pic.twitter.com/9mjCHOd4Wh— Ellen Gray (@elgray) June 13, 2019
We’re so happy to have @MsPattiPatti with us for #GMAinPhilly! pic.twitter.com/m3TKMRWxbM— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 13, 2019
Are you coming to @GMA at Eakins Oval today? Send us your pics using #6abcAction! 📸 #GMAInPhilly pic.twitter.com/UsHPZx0yVp— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 13, 2019
HEY, PHILADELPHIA! Which cheesesteak place is your favorite? #GMAinPhilly @Ginger_Zee pic.twitter.com/4L2SQLfrZU— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 13, 2019
Spotted a few Owls on @GMA today 👀 pic.twitter.com/6e6WUHaUir— Temple Owls (@TempleOwls) June 13, 2019
The GMA crew began making their Philly tour on Wednesday when Roberts, Strahan and Ginger Zee helped throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.
