Santa Gritty crashed a Philly area wedding this weekend

If you're going to get married the weekend before Christmas, you have to do it in style to justify the date.

For Caitlin Watson and Sean O'Neill, that meant bringing a very special guest into the fold.

Closing out his banner year, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty made a special appearance at the couple's reception in Fort Washington. Dressed as Santa Claus, Gritty showed up at the Manufacturers' Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

Photos of the appearance were posted online by Truly Yours Events and Hoffer Photography.

Gritty was honored last week by The New Yorker as one of 2018's "few good men," a "barely repressed hurricane" who has brought endless comic relief to the back end of 2018.