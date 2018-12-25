More News:

December 25, 2018

Santa Gritty crashed a Philly area wedding this weekend

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Gritty
gritty flyers mascot game Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty performs during a timeout in the third period against the Florida Panthers at Wells Fargo Center. Voters showed much support for him at the Philadelphia polls in November 2018.

If you're going to get married the weekend before Christmas, you have to do it in style to justify the date. 

For Caitlin Watson and Sean O'Neill, that meant bringing a very special guest into the fold.

Closing out his banner year, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty made a special appearance at the couple's reception in Fort Washington. Dressed as Santa Claus, Gritty showed up at the Manufacturers' Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

Photos of the appearance were posted online by Truly Yours Events and Hoffer Photography.

Gritty was honored last week by The New Yorker as one of 2018's "few good men," a "barely repressed hurricane" who has brought endless comic relief to the back end of 2018.

RELATED: Gritty delivers 'honest' Christmas message to ESPN's Katie Nolan

This isn't the first time Gritty has crashed a Philadelphia area wedding. He appeared at a wedding reception on Black Friday at Cescaphe Ballroom in Northern Liberties, where he danced up a storm and probably got paid like a champ to do it.

Hiring Gritty to liven up your party can come with a price tag in the range of $3,000, a source recently told PhillyVoice, though the Flyers insist Gritty's rates are not set in stone. He's made more than 100 appearances since his fall debut.

But if you can say Gritty was Santa Claus at your wedding, that's money well spent.

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Holidays Gritty Fort Washington Weddings Philadelphia Mascots

