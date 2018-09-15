Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft

The college football season is in full swing, as we are now into the second week of a full slate of games.

As long as you're taking in some of the action, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft, in which the Birds are projected to have 12 picks.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma (5'11, 168): (5) Oklahoma at Iowa State, 12:00 p.m.

Brown is one of the fastest players in college football, who possesses a high yards per catch average, which is something the Eagles have prioritized in their receiver acquisitions.

Where Brown is different, however, is that he's not the traditional "high yards per catch guy" who just has a bunch of long receptions on deep balls. Brown's primary spot is in the slot, where he can create separation and get yards after the catch. A highlight reel:



After transferring to Oklahoma from a JUCO school, Brown has put up good numbers:

Marquise Brown Rec Yards YPC TD 2017 57 1095 19.2 7 2018 10 222 22.2 2



Brown is going to have to put on some muscle in the NFL to survive, but he is a big play threat who would give the Eagles a weapon unlike any that they already have on offense.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson (6'4, 340): Georgia Southern at (2) Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

Lawrence is an enormous human being who will likely be viewed by teams at the next level as a run-stuffing specialist, with upside as a pass rusher.

At a minimum, Lawrence will draw double teams against many opponents because he'll be able to push the pocket against most interior linemen. That will free up one-on-one opportunities for his defensive line teammates. Against the run, he's an immovable body who clogs up the middle of the line.

A highlight reel:



That run-stuffing role was filled in Jim Schwartz's defense by Beau Allen in 2016 and 2017, and Haloti Ngata in 2018. With Ngata turning 35 in January, the Eagles will likely need to fill that role in 2019, so Lawrence would make sense.

In two games this season, Georgia Southern has attempted 16 passes, and they've run it 112 times. This will be a good game for Lawrence to showcase his run-stuffing chops.