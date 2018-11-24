Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft

November 24, 2018
As long as you're taking in some college football action this Saturday, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft, in which the Birds are projected to have 10 picks.
Burns' game is all about speed around the edge.
Burns has been productive since his freshman season in 2016, when he had 8.5 sacks. This season, Burns has 46 tackles (15.5 for loss), 10 sacks (tied for 7th in the nation), and 3 forced fumbles. As a pass rusher, he is as explosive as any in the country, with a great get-off at the snap and closing speed to get to the QB. At a minimum, he should be able to contribute instantly on obvious passing downs.
The concern with Burns is his weight, where he will be giving up 100 pounds to some NFL offensive tackles. Teams will have to decide if he can hold up against the run, and how much if even matters if he struggles in that area. But clearly, he has the ability to cause disruption, which is by far the most important thing.
Polite is having a breakout season with 37 tackles (14.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He is one of the funnest prospects in this draft to watch, because of his combination of speed, pass rush feel, and relentlessness. A taste:
Polite is a playmaker, and the Eagles haven't made many plays this season.
Godwin's numbers leave a lot to be desired, especially this season, as he has less than 300 receiving yards, and no more than three catches in any one game. However, he plays in Georgia's run-heavy offense, and he has dealt with an assortment of leg injuries, which might help explain that.
If you can get past his lack of production, Godwin does have deep speed and yards after the catch ability.
If the Eagles have fully soured on Shelton Gibson by now, Godwin could be a late-round project with speed who can take his place.
I didn't even bother profiling Williams this season because I figured the Eagles wouldn't be anywhere near in position to draft him, but if they continue to completely crap the bed down the stretch, maybe they'll be in position to select the consensus No. 1 corner in the draft?
Here he is:
There isn't much not to like about Williams. He's 6'3, he's a natural athlete with good speed, he has good ball skills, and a great feel for when the ball is coming his way. He also has experience playing on the inside and outside.
At this point, the Eagles' need for help at corner is pretty obvious.
Williams missed the first four games of Notre Dame's season due to an unofficial suspension that Notre Dame won't confirm. The Eagles will surely have Big Dom check out that situation, and determine if he's a significant character risk or not.
But since his return on the field, Williams has had a good season, rushing 126 times for 844 yards (6.7 YPC) and 11 TDs. Here's his game this season against Virginia Tech:
Williams has good mix of athleticism and power, but is thought of as kind of a mess in pass protection, which means he should quickly become friends with Wendell Smallwood. Late-round potential.
