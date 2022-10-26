More Culture:

October 26, 2022

Brigantine's Ernest and Son to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Nation'

The Atlantic County butcher shop first appeared on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in 2017

By Michael Tanenbaum
Guy Fieri Ernest and Son Brigantine Street View/Google Maps

Ernest and Son Meat Market, pictured above at 3305 W. Brigantine Ave., in Brigantine, New Jersey, will appear on Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Nation' on Friday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m.

Ernest and Son Meat Market, the old-fashioned butcher shop that has stood the test of time in Brigantine for 45 years, will make a return Friday night to Guy Fieri's "Triple D Nation," the spinoff from his acclaimed Food Network series 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Fieri last visited the Jersey Shore market in 2017, sampling the beef jerky and the shop's signature sausage, grilled pepper and onions sandwich, "The Tailgater," as part of an episode highlighting "Oldies and Goodies."

Ernest and Son owner Brian Mel Cortalessa, who bought the business from its founders in 2007, shared his excitement for the upcoming episode on Facebook Tuesday. The upcoming episode of "Triple D Nation" is called, "From Sausage to Sweet."

DDD is back!Ernest and Son is excited to announce our New show will air this Friday oct.28 at 9pm on the food network...

Posted by Brian Mel Cortellessa on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The market was established in 1977 by Ernest Storino and his son, Sam. Cortallessa, a Brigantine native, began working at the market in 1985 as a "clean up kid," eventually learning the trade and carrying on the business.

In addition to the sausage that tempted Fieri back, Ernest and Son also is known for its New York strip steak, prime rib filets, ground beef and chicken cutlets, among a wide selection of other meats. The sandwich and hoagie menu offers extensive choices along with burgers, breakfast sandwiches and even a Philly Special sandwich with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, oil and oregano. The market is open seven days a week and also does catering and weddings. 

Fieri's fourth season of "Triple D Nation," which has him revisit his favorite spots in the U.S., has featured several trips to spots in New Jersey, including Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield and Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point.

Fieri recently opened his Chicken Guy! restaurant at Harrah's Resort. He has three other restaurants in Atlantic City — Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint at Caesars and Guy Fieri's Chophouse in Bally's.

The upcoming episode featuring Ernest and Son also will include visits to spots in Pembroke, North Carolina and Jersey City. The new episode will air Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum
