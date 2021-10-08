Rare 'Reynolds Pamphlet' among Alexander Hamilton documents up for auction

A collection of Alexander Hamilton memorabilia that includes rare documents, signed letters, checks and broadsides is heading to the auction block Oct. 25.

The collection comes from John E. Herzog, founder of the American Museum of Finance. It will be sold in 44 lots via a virtual auction.

One of the more notable items is a first edition printing of the 1790 Report of the Secretary for the Support of the Public Credit of the United States. It outlined Hamilton's financial plans for the new nation, and bidding is estimated to range between $30,000 to $50,000.

A rare, first edition of the infamous "Reynolds Pamphlet," in which Hamilton disclosed his affair with Maria Reynolds, is expected to fetch $8,000 to $12,000.

In the pamphlet, which was printed in Philadelphia, Hamilton outlined the extortion he experienced from Reynolds and her husband, James, amid the affair. He disclosed the information to clear his name after he was accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Several signed letters also are on the auction block, including a 1792 letter sent to John Hopkins, commissioner of loans for Virginia, and a 1794 letter addressed to Thomas Willing, the first president of the First Bank of the United States. Both letters are estimated to garner $8,000 to $12,000.

A 1795 check signed by Hamilton is expected to sell for at least $5,000.

Hamilton was the first Secretary of the Treasury and established the U.S. financial system as we know it. He became one of the most influential Founding Fathers and played a key role in ratifying and defending the U.S. Constitution.

He lived in Philadelphia for a time and helped create the First Bank, the U.S. Mint and Carpenter's Hall.

The auction is being hosted by the Center City-based Freeman's. Interested bidders can schedule an appointment to see the exhibition in person by emailing the auction house at cfoley@freemansauction.com.

The auction house will host live, virtual bidding in real time at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, though people can start placing absentee bids on the lots and sign up for telephone bidding online. Bidders also can send in a bid form by emailing bids@freemansauction.com.