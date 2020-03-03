Hand's department store to remain open at Jersey Shore

Hand’s department store – a Jersey Shore fixture for nearly 70 years – has new life.

The Long Beach Township store was expected to close this spring. Instead, it will remain open under new ownership. The store shared the news Saturday on its Facebook page.

“Just wanted to give our customers the good news!" the post read. "Earlier this week it was decided that Hands will reopen under new ownership!! Our 'winter sale' will continue until March 15th. Starting March 16th we begin to restock our shelves and get ready for the summer."

The post asked customers to remain patient during the process, saying it will take time to "get back in fighting shape."

“Thank you everyone for your kind words and loyalty and we hope to serve this community for many years to come,” the post read.

The department store, located at 1310 Long Beach Blvd., opened in 1952 and is known for selling a variety of goods, including beach essentials. After the property sold, the store initially announced that it would close in April.

Last month, the store noted on its Facebook page that it was in liquidation. It began advertising "Everything Must Go" sales. But it was unclear what would become of the 13,000-square-foot building.

Turns out, the store will remain. Beachgoers responded with excitement.

“Amazing news. Thank you for making this choice,” one Facebook user commented on the post. “I still remember buying baseball cards there as a teenager in the 80s. I visit every summer and still enjoy looking around and buying things there. An iconic piece of LBI stays alive!”



