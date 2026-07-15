HBO's 'Task' returns to Delco to continue filming new season in Upper Darby

Film crews for HBO's crime drama "Task" will be in Upper Darby on Wednesday and Thursday to continue production on the second season of Brad Ingelsby's hit series.

After filming in Manayunk last week, crews returned to Delaware County late last week and over the weekend to shoot in a small section of Drexel Hill — which is part of Upper Darby — in the area of Woodland, Highland and Edmonds avenues. Most of Season 1 was based in Delaware County with scenes filmed in Ridley Township, Aston, Marcus Hook, Chadds Ford and Media. Ingelsby's first HBO drama, "Mare of Easttown," also was primarily set and filmed in Delaware County communities.

Upper Darby officials said the production schedule for Wednesday and Thursday was updated after initial plans were posted online last week. Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect in the same section of Upper Darby from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday. Both sides of Woodland Avenue, Highland Ave and Edmonds Avenue will have signs posted with temporary restrictions to support equipment and production vehicles.

Communities in southeastern Pennsylvania can expect "Task" to have a regular presence in the region over the coming months. The series received $49.8 million in tax credits from the Pennsylvania Film Office — the largest credit the state has ever given to a single production — to shoot entirely in southeastern Pennsylvania. The first season ventured further north in the state with scenes filmed at Bangor Union Quarry, Sixpenny Creek Quarry and Marsh Creek State Park.

In Season 2, Mark Ruffalo returns as FBI agent Tom Brandis and will star opposite newcomer Mahershala Ali, who's set to play Philadelphia-based DEA agent Eddie Barnes. Few details are known about the premise for the new season, but Brandis' task force is expected to come into conflict with Barnes' unit.

It was revealed last week that actress Julianne Nicholson, who played the Emmy-winning role of Lori Ross in "Mare of Easttown," will reprise her role from that show in Season 2 of "Task." Nicholson's casting hints at a long-rumored crossover between the two series. Kate Winslet, who also won an Emmy starring as detective Mare Sheehan in "Mare of Easttown," told Deadline there is a "strong likelihood" that a second season of "Mare of Easttown" is also in the works.

Heery Loftus Casting, the agency that does casting for "Task," put out a general call last week for actors for a variety of roles in the new season. The series is looking for Latino men who can portray organized crime figures, men and women of all ethnicities to play law enforcement personnel and other paid background work.

The first season of "Task" earned six Emmy nominations last week. Ruffalo is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Tom Pelphrey is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and Ingelsby is nominated for outstanding writing for a drama series for the season finale. The show also received nominations for outstanding directing, editing and cinematography.