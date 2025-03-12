More Health:

March 12, 2025

Wealth and education may play key roles in determining heart health

High-income, college-educated Americans are much less likely to suffer heart attacks and strokes than the rest of the population, study shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Cardiovascular Disease
Heart Health Wealth Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The top 20% of high-income, college-educated Americans are at much lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease than the rest of the population, a new study shows.

Wealthy, well-educated Americans have far lower rates of heart disease than less-educated people with lower incomes, according to a new study.

The top 20% of high-income, college-educated Americans are significantly less likely to have cardiovascular disease — the leading cause of death in the United States — than the rest of the population, research shows. 

MORE: Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

Americans in lower income brackets who lack college degrees are six times more likely to develop congestive heart failure than wealthy, high-educated Americans. Their risk of stroke is three times higher, and their risk of heart attack and angina — a type of chest pain indicative of coronary artery disease — is twice as high. 

"The accumulation of economic and educational advantages appears to drive better health outcomes, rather than any single factor alone," Salma Abdalla, an assistant professor of public health at Washington University in St. Louis, said in a release. "Wealth and education cluster among a small, advantaged group, while the majority of Americans face an increased risk of heart disease."

The researchers found that even when they controlled for demographics and health markers including body mass index, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, the disparities in heart health outcomes remained.

"The continued widening of health disparities in the U.S. underscores the need for action," said researcher Dr. Sandro Galea, a population health scientist at Washington University. "If we want to improve public health outcomes, we must address the root causes — economic opportunity, education and access to resources that support long-term health."

The study examined data from nearly 50,000 people who were part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2018. Researchers grouped people by education and income levels and looked at the prevalence of congestive heart failure, angina, heart attack and stroke.

Key risk factors for cardiovascular disease include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking. Excessive drinking, obesity and diabetes also put people at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC and the American Heart Association:

• Cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, kills more people each year in the United States than all cancers and accidental deaths combined.

• One person dies of cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds in the United States. That is nearly 2,500 people a day.

• Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease. It killed more than 370,000 people in 2022.

• Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States. One in five heart attacks are silent, causing blockage of blood flow to the heart and potential damage to the heart muscle without the person knowing.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Cardiovascular Disease Philadelphia Stroke Heart Disease Research Education Heart Attacks Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple NICU In article 2.jpg

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Purchased - elderly gray-haired female holding glasses in living room

What to know about eye health and aging

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Car-free streets return to Rittenhouse on Sundays in April

april open streets

Women's Health

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

TV

Philly artists, actors brought 'authenticity' to 'Long Bright River'

long bright river philadelphia

Wellness

Mushroom coffee has all the zing with less caffeine, fans say. But its health benefits may be overstated

Mushroom Coffee

Arts & Culture

Antique dealers to sell art and furniture at the Philadelphia Show

Philadelphia Show

Eagles

Report: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell finalizing deal with the Steelers

6.1.23_EaglesKennt-Gainwell_ColleenClaggett-0286.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved