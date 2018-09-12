Henry Cavill is out as Superman...or is he? The Hollywood Reporter reported that the actor who played Superman in "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Justice League" will not be returning to wear the red cape despite several rumors for a "Man of Steel 2." However, his management, headed by Dany Garcia, took to Twitter late Wednesday morning to say that that may not be the case.

She tweets, "Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today. Cavill, who was also rumored to appear in Shazam!, could not amend his schedule for the film and despite the rumors, never did make it on set to do the cameo."

This does confirm that Cavill will not have a cameo in the upcoming film "Shazam!," out April 2019, but his presence in the DC Universe may still be strong.

According to a source at THR, the source mentioned that they didn't see a Superman move in the works for "several years."



The source goes on to mention, "Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors."

Warner Brothers, as of late, has been honing in on the new "Supergirl" movie. The film is reported to be an origin movie for the superhero. The screenplay will be penned by Oren Uziel, but there are no producers attached as of now.



While Cavill may or may not still be in the DC Universe, Ben Affleck will not return to play Batman. Matt Reeves, director for the upcoming movie "The Batman," is looking to cast in a younger direction. Rumors are swirling with who could replace Affleck from Jake Gyllenhaal and Jake Huston, but now "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harrington is rumored to be on the list.



We will update this story with any further announcements on Cavill and his role as Superman.

