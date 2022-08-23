More Culture:

August 23, 2022

Philly man wins $10,000 from Herr's for Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chips

Ryan Reigel's creation was crowned the winner of the snack company's search for a Philly-themed flavor

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Chips
Herr's Long Hots Courtesy/Herr's

Herr's has named its limited-run Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chip the winner of its 'Flavored by Philly' contest. The flavor, created by Ryan Reigel, beat out two other finalists – 215 Special Sauce and Whiz Whit.

A new potato chip inspired by roast pork hoagies has won Herr's contest to determine the quintessential Philadelphia-flavored chip. 

The Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavor beat out two other finalists – 215 Special Sauce, a combination of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce, and Whiz Whit, a cheesy onion flavor reminiscent of a cheesesteak. More than 11,000 people voted in the contest. 

The flavors have been sold as part of a limited-time line since June. The winning flavor, created by Ryan Reigel as an ode to the city's love for roast pork hoagies, combines a roasted pepper flavor with hints of provolone cheese.

"The flavors complement each other perfectly – which is one thing everyone in Philly can agree on," Reigel said when his chips debuted earlier this summer.

As the contest's winner, Reigel, of Philadelphia, will receive a $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's snacks and a $10,000 donation to a Philadelphia-based nonprofit of his choice. Reigel selected Philabundance. Each week, the hunger relief organization serves 90,000 people who are at the risk of going without proper access to food. 

Flavored by Philly Winner.png

"As Philabundance continues to feed and nourish the communities we serve, every dollar helps us to meet the growing need," Philabundance CEO Loree Jones said. 

The creators of the runner-ups each will receive $1,000 and a year's supply of Herr's products. 

The Chester County-based snacks company narrowed down the finalists from more than 6,200 ideas submitted in the "Flavored by Philly" contest. 

"No one knows Philly quite like Philly, so we are excited to introduce these innovative chip flavors made by the people, for the people," said Ed Herr, Herr's CEO. "The enthusiasm we saw from the City of Brotherly Love over all three chip finalists was outstanding." 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Chips Philadelphia Snacks Herr's

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA announces Regional Rail schedule updates, including new Wawa station
SEPTA Regional Rail schedule updates Wawa station

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
Limited - Philly Shipyard

Illness

Gender disparities in kidney disease may be explained by differences in organ decline, study finds
Gender differences in kidney disease

Eagles

What they're saying: How Jalen Hurts can become 'The Guy'
Jalen Hurts Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett 7

Music

The Shins' James Mercer, no longer 'aimless,' celebrates 21 years of 'Oh, Inverted World'
The Shins James Mercer

Food and Drink

Dance under the stars during Rittenhouse Square's dinner party next month
Ball on the Square Rittenhouse

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved