Philly man wins $10,000 from Herr's for Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chips

A new potato chip inspired by roast pork hoagies has won Herr's contest to determine the quintessential Philadelphia-flavored chip.

The Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavor beat out two other finalists – 215 Special Sauce, a combination of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce, and Whiz Whit, a cheesy onion flavor reminiscent of a cheesesteak. More than 11,000 people voted in the contest.

The flavors have been sold as part of a limited-time line since June. The winning flavor, created by Ryan Reigel as an ode to the city's love for roast pork hoagies, combines a roasted pepper flavor with hints of provolone cheese.

"The flavors complement each other perfectly – which is one thing everyone in Philly can agree on," Reigel said when his chips debuted earlier this summer.

As the contest's winner, Reigel, of Philadelphia, will receive a $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's snacks and a $10,000 donation to a Philadelphia-based nonprofit of his choice. Reigel selected Philabundance. Each week, the hunger relief organization serves 90,000 people who are at the risk of going without proper access to food.

"As Philabundance continues to feed and nourish the communities we serve, every dollar helps us to meet the growing need," Philabundance CEO Loree Jones said.

The creators of the runner-ups each will receive $1,000 and a year's supply of Herr's products.

The Chester County-based snacks company narrowed down the finalists from more than 6,200 ideas submitted in the "Flavored by Philly" contest.

"No one knows Philly quite like Philly, so we are excited to introduce these innovative chip flavors made by the people, for the people," said Ed Herr, Herr's CEO. "The enthusiasm we saw from the City of Brotherly Love over all three chip finalists was outstanding."