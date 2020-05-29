More Culture:

May 29, 2020

Hersheypark plans to reopen in July, provide more visits to pass holders

Amusement park developing initiatives to ensure a safe environment for guests

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Amusement Parks
Hersheypark Reopening plan Courtesy/Hersheypark

Hersheypark plans to reopen in July with a variety of measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hersheypark has unveiled tentative plans to reopen in July if Pennsylvania officials give the go-ahead in their ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Pennsylvania counties must advance to the green phase of the state's reopening plan before amusement parks can reopen. Dauphin County, where Hersheypark is located, is currently in the yellow phase. 

The amusement park issued a statement on Facebook outlining the steps it will take to safely reopen this summer. 

Summer operations update - https://bit.ly/2vrtqRv

Posted by Hersheypark on Friday, May 29, 2020

"Our team is hard at work implementing a variety of new safety initiatives to welcome our guests back to a fun and safe environment," the park said. "Such industry best practices will include enhancing our already stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols, social distancing, capacity management, the use of personal protective equipment and increasing team member training."

Hersheypark previously had aimed to reopen in June, but pushed plans back as the state's response continued to unfold.

In order to reimburse guests who already have purchased 2020 season passes, Hersheypark will provide one additional day for every public operating day that the park is closed during the season.

Amusement parks across the region are trying to develop plans to reopen amid a climate of uncertainty.

Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County, also in the state's yellow phase, indicated that it will remain closed at least through June. Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Lehigh County also has not yet announced an opening date

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will reopen its Wild Safari to guests on Saturday, but the rest of the park will remain closed until further notice.

Hersheypark will announce an opening date when more information becomes available from the state.

"We appreciate your support during these uncertain times and hope to share the good news of our opening date as soon as we can," the park said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Amusement Parks Pennsylvania Hersheypark Recreation Dauphin County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

Mike Missanelli reportedly suspended, which he denies, after headset-throwing temper tantrum
070117_Mike-Miss-3

Education

Outdoor graduation ceremonies will be permitted in New Jersey after July 6 – with prior approval by the state
New Jersey outdoor graduations

Healthy Eating

FDA allows food manufacturers to swap ingredients without editing labels
FDA ingredient regulations ease

Phillies

Review: 'Imperfect' explores the price Roy Halladay paid to be a Hall of Fame pitcher
Halladay_052920_SIPA

Movies

AIDS activist Larry Kramer once ripped the movie 'Philadelphia' for being 'dishonest'
larry kramer philadelphia movie

Food & Drink

Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown
Burger Showdown

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved