Hersheypark plans to reopen in July, provide more visits to pass holders

Hersheypark has unveiled tentative plans to reopen in July if Pennsylvania officials give the go-ahead in their ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Pennsylvania counties must advance to the green phase of the state's reopening plan before amusement parks can reopen. Dauphin County, where Hersheypark is located, is currently in the yellow phase.

The amusement park issued a statement on Facebook outlining the steps it will take to safely reopen this summer.

Summer operations update - https://bit.ly/2vrtqRv Posted by Hersheypark on Friday, May 29, 2020

"Our team is hard at work implementing a variety of new safety initiatives to welcome our guests back to a fun and safe environment," the park said. "Such industry best practices will include enhancing our already stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols, social distancing, capacity management, the use of personal protective equipment and increasing team member training."

Hersheypark previously had aimed to reopen in June, but pushed plans back as the state's response continued to unfold.

In order to reimburse guests who already have purchased 2020 season passes, Hersheypark will provide one additional day for every public operating day that the park is closed during the season.

Amusement parks across the region are trying to develop plans to reopen amid a climate of uncertainty.

Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County, also in the state's yellow phase, indicated that it will remain closed at least through June. Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Lehigh County also has not yet announced an opening date.

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will reopen its Wild Safari to guests on Saturday, but the rest of the park will remain closed until further notice.

Hersheypark will announce an opening date when more information becomes available from the state.

"We appreciate your support during these uncertain times and hope to share the good news of our opening date as soon as we can," the park said.