Franklin Square to celebrate its 'Sweet Sixteen' with free activities and a new fountain show

Franklin Square is celebrating a huge milestone, just as many American teenagers do – its "Sweet Sixteen." But, instead of frilly sequined dresses and a sky-high price tag, the park's birthday is being commemorated with free, family-friendly activities.

On Sunday, July 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a Sweet Sixteen birthday party is being thrown for the square by Historic Philadelphia, Inc., the nonprofit that funds, manages and operates it.

The festivities include birthday hats, temporary tattoos, candy giveaways, goodie bag decorating, a scavenger hunt and historic "Once Upon a Nation" storytellers. Plus, the first 100 guests get a free ride on Parx Liberty Carousel.

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a special "Happy Birthday" song for the square, featuring free TastyKakes and "Benjamin Franklin" himself.

To top off the Sweet Sixteen celebration, at noon partygoers will experience the premiere of a brand-new fountain show. The 183-year-old historic fountain that acts as a centerpiece to the square will light up during a choreographed water spectacular set to the tune of Dua Lipa's hit song "Levitating."

Franklin Square has been around much longer than 16 years, of course. According to Historic Philadelphia, in the late 17th century, William Penn planned the creation of five public parks in central Philly. North East Publick Square was one of them, and was renamed Franklin Square in 1825 in honor of founding father Benjamin Franklin.



The Sweet Sixteen celebration commemorates the rededication of Franklin Square in 2006 by Historic Philadelphia, when new technology and family friendly features were added.

A rededication anniversary isn't the only thing to celebrate in Franklin Square – this summer also saw the return of the highly-anticipated Chinese Lantern Festival, following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That festival runs through August 7.

Franklin Square is open to the public seven days a week, weather permitting, starting at 10 a.m.

Franklin Square's Sweet Sixteen Birthday

Sunday, July 3110:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | freeFranklin Square200 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102