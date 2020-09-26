Coming to Hulu in October: Scary movies 'Books of Blood' and 'Bad Hair'

September 26, 2020
Trick-or-treating may be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but watching Halloween movies is still an option. A new batch of spooky films are coming to Hulu for those celebrating from home.
Hulu removed a few classic scary movies like "Friday the 13th" and "Practical Magic" at the start of September, but next month they're replacing those with a new bunch of seasonal movies and shows.
Hulu is also premiering "Books of Blood" in October. The new horror flick is based on the best selling collection of scary stories by English author Clive Barker. The 2020 film follows other prominent adaptations of Barker's work like "Candyman" (1992) and "The Midnight Meat Train" (2008).
Watch the trailer for "Books of Blood" below.
Another terrifying new film, "Bad Hair," is also premiering on the platform. The star-studded movie brings Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, and Kelly Rowland into the same universe for a horror-satire movie about an unfortunate salon experience turned nightmare.
"Bad Hair" is also a Hulu original movie directed by Justin Simien, known for directing the Netflix series "Dear White People." It will premiere on Oct. 23.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days—Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18-20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8
Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda—Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller—Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera—Complete Season
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31
A Beautiful Mind
Across the Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull
Snakes on a Plane
Spaceballs
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne’s World 2
When a Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard
Monsterland — Hulu Original
Connecting: Series premiere
Ma Ma
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 premiere
Dragon Ball Super: Episodes 1-131
Clive Barker’s Books of Blood — Hulu Original Film
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 premiere
Next: Series premiere
Scream 4
Terminator: Dark Fate
Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream
The Swing of Things
The Bachelorette: Season 16 premiere
The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies
High Strung
It Came from the Desert
Life After Basketball
Playing With Fire
The Escort
Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original
The Painted Bird
Shark Tank: Season 12 premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Series finale
Friend Request
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 premiere
Card Sharks: Series premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series premiere
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 premiere
The Voice: Season 19 premiere
F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4
Black-ish: Season 7 premiere
The Conners: Season 3 premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 premiere
Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original
Superstore: Season 6 premiere
Homeland: Complete Season 8
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
American Housewife: Season 5 premiere
Bad Therapy
These are the movies and shows leaving Hulu in October:
31
52 Pick-Up
A Good Woman
After Life
An American Haunting
An Eye for a Eye
Any Given Sunday
Australia
The Bellboy
Blade: Trinity
The Bounty
The Brothers McMullen
Bug
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cinderfella
The Curse of Downers Grove
Downhill Racer
The Executioners
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Girls Against Boys
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gloria
Hellraiser
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hot Rod
The Impossible
Legend of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Life of Pi
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margin Call
Martyrs
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Patsy
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Psycho Granny
The Quiet Ones
Red
The Sandman
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sliver
Spaceballs
Stuck On You
The Tenant
The Terminator
Trapped Model
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Ultraviolet
Vampire
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Walking Tall
When A Stranger Calls
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard
