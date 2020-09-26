Coming to Hulu in October: Scary movies 'Books of Blood' and 'Bad Hair'

Trick-or-treating may be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but watching Halloween movies is still an option. A new batch of spooky films are coming to Hulu for those celebrating from home.

Hulu removed a few classic scary movies like "Friday the 13th" and "Practical Magic" at the start of September, but next month they're replacing those with a new bunch of seasonal movies and shows.

"Scream 4," "Interview with a Vampire," and the Olsen twins' "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble" will arrive during the next month, along with o ther scary movies like "The Eye," "Hostel," "House of 1,000 Corpses," and "The Tooth Fairy." Less bold viewers searching in the thriller genre will also be able to watch "Terminator: Dark Fate," the fourth and finale Terminator film of the series starring Less bold viewers searching in the thriller genre will also be able to watch "Terminator: Dark Fate," the fourth and finale Terminator film of the series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hulu is also premiering "Books of Blood" in October. The new horror flick is based on the best selling collection of scary stories by English author Clive Barker. The 2020 film follows other prominent adaptations of Barker's work like "Candyman" (1992) and "The Midnight Meat Train" (2008). Watch the trailer for "Books of Blood" below.



Another terrifying new film, "Bad Hair," is also premiering on the platform. The star-studded movie brings Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, and Kelly Rowland into the same universe for a horror-satire movie about an unfortunate salon experience turned nightmare. "Bad Hair" is also a Hulu original movie directed by Justin Simien, known for directing the Netflix series "Dear White People." It will premiere on Oct. 23.

These are the movies and shows coming to Hulu in October:



Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days—Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18-20

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda—Complete Season 9

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller—Complete Season 1

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera—Complete Season

The Flay List: Complete Season 1

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

31

A Beautiful Mind

Across the Line

After Life

Anti-Trust

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blood Ties

Blue City

The Curse of Downers Grove

Deep Blue Sea

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble



Drugstore Cowboy

The Executioners

The Express

The Eye

Fallen

Girls Against Boys

Good Hair

Guess Who

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

House of 1000 Corpses

The Hurt Locker

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview With the Vampire

Joe

Judy & Punch

Kicking & Screaming

Killers

Lady in a Cage

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Martyrs

Mud

Nurse 3D

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Portrait of a Lady

The Quiet Ones

Raging Bull

The Sandman

Senorita Justice

Sk8 Dawg

The Skull

Snakes on a Plane

Spaceballs

Species

Superbad

Thanks for Sharing

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire

Wayne’s World 2

When a Stranger Calls

William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

Oct. 2

Monsterland — Hulu Original

Connecting: Series premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: Episodes 1-131

Oct. 7

Clive Barker’s Books of Blood — Hulu Original Film

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 premiere

Next: Series premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate





Oct. 11

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

Oct. 12

The Swing of Things

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies

High Strung

It Came from the Desert

Life After Basketball

Playing With Fire

The Escort

Oct. 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original

The Painted Bird

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Series finale

Oct. 18

Friend Request

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 premiere

Card Sharks: Series premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series premiere

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 premiere

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Black-ish: Season 7 premiere

The Conners: Season 3 premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 premiere

Oct. 23

Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original



Superstore: Season 6 premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 premiere

Bad Therapy

These are the movies and shows leaving Hulu in October:

Oct. 31

31

52 Pick-Up

A Good Woman

After Life

An American Haunting

An Eye for a Eye

Any Given Sunday

Australia

The Bellboy

Blade: Trinity

The Bounty

The Brothers McMullen

Bug

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cinderfella

The Curse of Downers Grove

Downhill Racer

The Executioners

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Girls Against Boys

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gloria

Hellraiser

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hot Rod

The Impossible

Legend of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Life of Pi

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margin Call

Martyrs

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

The Patsy

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Psycho Granny

The Quiet Ones



Red

The Sandman

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sliver

Spaceballs

Stuck On You

The Tenant

The Terminator

Trapped Model

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Ultraviolet

Vampire

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Walking Tall

When A Stranger Calls

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard