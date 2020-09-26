More Culture:

September 26, 2020

Coming to Hulu in October: Scary movies 'Books of Blood' and 'Bad Hair'

Spooky options are arriving on the platform next month

By Allie Miller
Britt Robertson stars in the new horror film "Books of Blood" coming to Hulu in October, along with "Bad Hair," another Hulu original movie.

Trick-or-treating may be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but watching Halloween movies is still an option. A new batch of spooky films are coming to Hulu for those celebrating from home.

Hulu removed a few classic scary movies like "Friday the 13th" and "Practical Magic" at the start of September, but next month they're replacing those with a new bunch of seasonal movies and shows. 

"Scream 4," "Interview with a Vampire," and the Olsen twins' "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble" will arrive during the next month, along with other scary movies like "The Eye," "Hostel," "House of 1,000 Corpses," and "The Tooth Fairy."

Less bold viewers searching in the thriller genre will also be able to watch "Terminator: Dark Fate," the fourth and finale Terminator film of the series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hulu is also premiering "Books of Blood" in October. The new horror flick is based on the best selling collection of scary stories by English author Clive Barker. The 2020 film follows other prominent adaptations of Barker's work like "Candyman" (1992) and "The Midnight Meat Train" (2008).

Watch the trailer for "Books of Blood" below. 


Another terrifying new film, "Bad Hair," is also premiering on the platform. The star-studded movie brings Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, and Kelly Rowland into the same universe for a horror-satire movie about an unfortunate salon experience turned nightmare. 

"Bad Hair" is also a Hulu original movie directed by Justin Simien, known for directing the Netflix series "Dear White People." It will premiere on Oct. 23.

These are the movies and shows coming to Hulu in October:

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days—Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18-20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8
Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda—Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller—Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera—Complete Season
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31 
A Beautiful Mind 
Across the Line 
After Life 
Anti-Trust 
Blade 
Blade 2 
Blade: Trinity 
Blood Ties 
Blue City 
The Curse of Downers Grove 
Deep Blue Sea 
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon 
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble 

Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners 
The Express
The Eye
Fallen 
Girls Against Boys 
Good Hair
Guess Who 
Hostel 
Hostel: Part II
House of 1000 Corpses 
The Hurt Locker 
Ice Age: The Meltdown 
Interview With the Vampire 
Joe
Judy & Punch 
Kicking & Screaming 
Killers 
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome 
Martyrs
Mud 
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady 
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull 
Snakes on a Plane 
Spaceballs 
Species
Superbad 
Thanks for Sharing 
Tooth Fairy 
Triumph of the Spirit 
Vampire 
Wayne’s World 2
When a Stranger Calls 
William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet 
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard 

Oct. 2

Monsterland — Hulu Original
Connecting: Series premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: Episodes 1-131

Oct. 7

Clive Barker’s Books of Blood — Hulu Original Film
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 premiere
Next: Series premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate 

Oct. 11

Infamous 
Savage Youth 
Scotch: A Golden Dream 

Oct. 12

The Swing of Things

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies 
High Strung 
It Came from the Desert 
Life After Basketball 
Playing With Fire 
The Escort 

Oct. 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original
The Painted Bird 

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Series finale

Oct. 18

Friend Request 

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 premiere
Card Sharks: Series premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series premiere
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 premiere
F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Black-ish: Season 7 premiere
The Conners: Season 3 premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 premiere

Oct. 23

Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original

Superstore: Season 6 premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8
What to Expect When You’re Expecting 

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 premiere
Bad Therapy 

These are the movies and shows leaving Hulu in October:

Oct. 31

31 
52 Pick-Up 
A Good Woman 
After Life 
An American Haunting 
An Eye for a Eye
Any Given Sunday
Australia 
The Bellboy 
Blade: Trinity
The Bounty 
The Brothers McMullen
Bug 
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ 
Cinderfella 
The Curse of Downers Grove
Downhill Racer
The Executioners 
Footloose 
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell 
Girls Against Boys
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gloria
Hellraiser 
Hostel 
Hostel: Part II
Hot Rod 
The Impossible 
Legend of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Life of Pi 
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margin Call
Martyrs
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 
The Patsy
The Pawnbroker 
Phase IV 
Psycho Granny
The Quiet Ones

Red 
The Sandman
Sleeping with the Enemy 
Sliver
Spaceballs
Stuck On You
The Tenant 
The Terminator 
Trapped Model 
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story 
Twilight 
The Twilight Saga: New Moon 
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 
Ultraviolet 
Vampire 
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter 
Walking Tall 
When A Stranger Calls 
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

