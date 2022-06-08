Photos: 'Hustle' premiere brings Adam Sandler, Tobias Harris and more to Philadelphia Film Center

The Philadelphia Film Center was packed on Tuesday night for the premiere of "Hustle," the Netflix basketball drama starring Adam Sandler as a determined scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. Filmed in the Philly region during 2020 and 2021, the movie hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, showcasing the city in a way few films have in recent memory.

Sandler, Juancho Hernangómez and several other co-stars graced the red carpet in Center City on Tuesday night for the film's debut. They were joined by director Jeremiah Zagar, Sixers star Tobias Harris and others who made cameos in "Hustle," or were involved in the project.

Filming locations prominently featured in the movie include scenes in Center City, the Italian Market, North Philly, South Philly, Manayunk, Chester, Coatesville and Camden.



Playing basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, Sandler shines in "Hustle" as the trainer of Bo Cruz (played by Hernangómez), an unknown prospect from Spain who flies to the United States for a chance to play in the NBA and change his family's fortune. Sugarman works tirelessly to motivate Cruz, plugging him among Sixers and other NBA executives, with the support of his wife played by Queen Latifah. Cruz's troubling past and the cutthroat nature of the scouting world present hurdles to both he and Sugarman as they form a unique bond in Philadelphia.

The list of cameos in "Hustle" is a who's-who of NBA stars, with small roles and brief appearances by Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Kyle Lowry, Trae Young, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson, Seth Curry, Kris Middleton and 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, among others.

Director Jeremiah Zagar has strong roots in Philadelphia, where his father, Isaiah, is the artist behind the iconic Magic Gardens on South Street. His mother owns the nearby art space Eyes Gallery.

Below are photos from the red carpet event at the Philadelphia Film Center on Tuesday night.

Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Adam Sandler's Happy Madison production company teamed up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The Springhill Company to produce 'Hustle.'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Adam Sandler and 'Hustle' director Jeremiah Zagar appear together on the red carpet at the film's premiere in Philadelphia.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Adam Sandler was joined by his mother, Judy, on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Hustle' at the Philadelphia Film Center.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice NBA player Juancho Hernangómez stars as Spanish basketball prospect Bo Cruz in 'Hustle.'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Juancho Hernangómez, who plays Spanish basketball prospect Bo Cruz in 'Hustle,' is a forward for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia native and director Jeremiah Zagar appeared at the Philadelphia Film Center for the premiere of 'Hustle.'

Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris has multiple appearances in 'Hustle,' including a memorable street ball game against prospect Bo Cruz, played by Juancho Hernangómez.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris is pictured about at the Philadelphia Film Center for the premiere of 'Hustle.'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Former NBA star and current TNT basketball analyst Kenny 'The Jet' Smith has a supporting role as an agent in 'Hustle.'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice From left to right, Juancho Hernangómez, Jeremiah Zagar and Kenny Smith appear together at the premiere of 'Hustle' in Philadelphia on June 7, 2022.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice 'Hustle' screenwriter and executive producer Will Fetters and his wife, Amanda Fetters, were at the film's premier in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Rapper and Philly native Tierra Whack made a cameo in 'Hustle' and appeared at the premiere on Tuesday night.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia 76ers senior vice president of marketing Brittanie Boyd made a cameo in 'Hustle.'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Pictured above is Brandon Eric Kamin, a 'Hustle' producer also known for 'The Nomads' (2019) and 'Rittenhouse Square' (2022)



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Billy King made a cameo in 'Hustle.'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Actor Lonnie 'Prime Objective' Harrell made a cameo as a street ball player in 'Hustle'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Actor Christian Crosby made a cameo in 'Hustle.'



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice CBS Sports Radio Host Maggie Gray and co-host Andrew Perloff, who made a cameo in 'Hustle,' were at the film's premiere in Philadelphia.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Pictured above is 'Hustle' co-producer Joe Vecsey and his mother.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Micky Morandini attended the 'Hustle' premiere at the Philadelphia Film Center.



Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Former Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Greg Luzinski made an appearance at the Netflix premier of 'Hustle' in Center City.





