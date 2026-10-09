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October 09, 2026

Center City sections of I-76 and Schuylkill Avenue to be closed this weekend

Traffic will be redirected while crews work on the Market Street Bridge, which will be partially closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closures
I-76 closures Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

PennDOT will continue its $148.9 million project to rehabilitate several Market Street bridges this weekend, prompting closures in both directions on I-76 and Schuylkill Avenue.

Parts of I-76 and Schuylkill Avenue will close in both directions this weekend to accommodate construction on the Market Street Bridge.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, vehicles will be blocked from entering the section of I-76 between the I-676 and 30th Street interchanges and the stretch of Schuylkill Avenue from Chestnut Street to JFK Boulevard. The closures will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

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During this time, eastbound drivers on I-76 will be rerouted to the Arch Street/30th Street exit, then onto Market Street and 38th Street before hitting 34th Street, where they can access an eastbound I-76 ramp. Westbound traffic will take the South Street exit to 22nd Street and then head west on I-676 to an I-76 ramp.

Signs will be posted along Schuylkill Avenue directing drivers around the work zone. Trucks will follow different detour routes in Center City.

The shutdowns will facilitate ongoing construction on the Market Street Bridge, which has been closed to cars since August. It will also be inaccessible to pedestrians and cyclists from 23rd to 30th streets during the weekend work.

Since last year, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been working to repair and refurbish several bridges that carry Market Street over the Schuylkill River and adjacent highways and train lines in Center City. The $148.9 million project is expected to run through 2029.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closures Philadelphia Construction Center City I-76

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