October 01, 2020

Independence Blue Cross unveils 2021 Medicare Advantage health plans

In-network COVID-19 coverage included for testing, treatment

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
IBX 2021 Medicare Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Independence Blue Cross designed its 2021 Medicare Advantage plans to ensure that members are covered in-network for COVID-19.

Philadelphia-based health insurer Independence Blue Cross on Thursday announced three 2021 Medicare Advantage offerings as enrollment approaches for the upcoming year.

The three plans — Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO, Keystone 65 Focus Rx HMO-POS and Personal Choice 65SM Prime Rx PPO — are described as zero-premium offerings with COVID-19 coverage for testing and treatment.

"This year has been unlike any other we've experienced, but we have adapted quickly at Independence to support the needs of our members and the community," said Dr. Heidi Syropoulos, medical director for government markets at Independence Blue Cross.

Syropoulos said the new plans are designed to ensure that members are not without options if they contract COVID-19.

"The new COVID-19 coverage was specifically built into our plans so that members know that they will continue to have zero-dollar copayments if they are admitted to an in-network hospital due to the virus or if they need antibody or antigen testing after the Public Health Emergency is lifted," Syropoulos said.

Other benefits of the 2021 plans include:

• Access to board-certified medical doctors and behavioral health specialists through an enhanced telemedicine benefit

• No copay for primary care physician visits on all HMO plans; PPO plans have a $5 copay

• IBX Care Card gives members an increased over-the-counter allowance at retail stores and online

• Dental, hearing and vision coverage

• Medicare Advantage Part D plans with a $1 copay for tier one preferred generic drugs at preferred pharmacies

• Reduced specialist copays for HMO members who have certain chronic conditions, like diabetes and congestive heart failure

A closer look at the plans can be found here

Independence also will continue to offer other Medicare Advantage plans, including Keystone 65 Select HMO, Keystone 65 Preferred HMO,and Personal Choice 65SM PPO.

Enrollment for the 2021 Medicare Advantage plans will run from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

