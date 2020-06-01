More Health:

June 01, 2020

IBX volunteers reaching out to isolated seniors amid COVID-19 crisis

'Calls of Kindness' initiative to dial 10,000 Medicare members

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Loneliness
IBX Calls of Kindness Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image.

Independence Blue Cross volunteers have made it their mission to reach out to seniors who are feeling isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stay-at-home orders enacted during the coronavirus pandemic have presented challenges to virtually everyone. But they're particularly difficult for seniors who live alone. 

To help them feel less isolated, Independence Blue Cross volunteers have made more than 2,000 calls to its Medicare members as part of a new initiative called "Calls of Kindness." The volunteers are checking-in with seniors and connecting them to resources. 

"There is so much fear and anxiety about this virus. It is extremely overwhelming for people," said Independence Medical Director Heidi Syropoulos, a longtime geriatrician. "We thought that making proactive outreach calls like these would help reassure our most at-risk members that they are not alone and that we are here to help them with anything from getting groceries to accessing telemedicine. Or just talking, if that's what they need."

When conducting calls, the employee volunteers first introduce themselves and explain why they are calling. They then try to get a sense of the senior's support system and whether any assistance is needed. Most importantly, the volunteers engage the members in a friendly conversation.

The initiative began as a week-long pilot program, Senior Program Support Specialist Veronica McNeish said. But it received such a great response that the company decided to continue it. The hope is to reach 10,000 members, McNeish said. 

"I spent 10 minutes on the phone with a member," McNeish said, describing one particular call. "She was blown away that Independence is doing this. She told me that she goes out when she needs to for herself and for her neighbors who are a little older and have medical conditions. 

"I learned about her life and why she is lonely. We laughed a lot and she told me that I made her feel good and that she will have a great rest of the day because of my call."

Another Medicare member who lived in an nursing facility described the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak within the facility. She told McNeish that everyone was quarantined to their small rooms. She said she missed seeing people and that it meant so much to receive the call.

"You don't know how much this means to me to know that someone cares," McNeish recalled her saying. 

McNeish had one call last for an hour. The member said the call was the best part of her day. 

"It made me feel good to be part of a community when I am also isolated at home," McNeish said.

Independence used data on file to identify Medicare members who may live alone and have low-risk chronic conditions. Independence also has a Member Help Team reaching out to commercial and Medicare members with chronic conditions who are considered high-risk.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Loneliness Philadelphia Medicare Coronavirus COVID-19 Health Insurance Seniors Independence Blue Cross

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

John McMullen: As our nation burns, it's impossible to 'stick to sports'
Philadelphia George Floyd protests

Protests

Commissioner Outlaw: Saturday's violence, looting were disrespectful to criminal justice reform movement
Philly George Floyd protests

Prevention

How coronavirus contact tracing works in a state praised as a model
COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: The backup QB situation, the improved defense, and more
053120JavonHargrave

Art

Strawberry Mansion scores $50,000 for winning Vans sneaker design contest
Vans Philadelphia contest

Festivals

PrideFLIX is a five-week virtual film festival celebrating LGBTQ+ stories
Pride film festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved