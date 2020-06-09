Independence Blue Cross, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ink new contract

Independence Blue Cross and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have reached a new payer-provider agreement.

The length of the contract, which begins July 1, 2020, and its specific terms were not disclosed.

The institutions billed the agreement was an opportunity to explore ways to expand existing programs to offer more value to parents and their children.

"We are extremely pleased that Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a long-time partner of ours and home to countless breakthroughs in pediatric medicine, shares our commitment to improve health care for our members and their patients," Independence CEO Daniel J. Hilferty said in a statement. "Above all else, this agreement gives our members continued access to an institute that is a world leader in children's health and pediatric research."

The expanded programs will use a team-based approach between the two organizations to improve quality of care and reduce health care costs for members and patients, according to the announcement.

"This agreement provides reassurance to families that count on having world-class pediatric care for their children," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell added. "Independence Blue Cross has always made access to CHOP a priority for their members, and we look forward to innovating with them in ways that will ensure their children receive the best pediatric care available."