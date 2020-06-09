More Health:

June 09, 2020

Independence Blue Cross, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ink new contract

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance CHOP
Independence Blue Cross, CHOP agreement Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Independence Blue Cross and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have reached a new payer-provider agreement.

Independence Blue Cross and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have reached a new payer-provider agreement.

The length of the contract, which begins July 1, 2020, and its specific terms were not disclosed. 

The institutions billed the agreement was an opportunity to explore ways to expand existing programs to offer more value to parents and their children. 

"We are extremely pleased that Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a long-time partner of ours and home to countless breakthroughs in pediatric medicine, shares our commitment to improve health care for our members and their patients," Independence CEO Daniel J. Hilferty said in a statement. "Above all else, this agreement gives our members continued access to an institute that is a world leader in children's health and pediatric research."

The expanded programs will use a team-based approach between the two organizations to improve quality of care and reduce health care costs for members and patients, according to the announcement.

"This agreement provides reassurance to families that count on having world-class pediatric care for their children," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell added. "Independence Blue Cross has always made access to CHOP a priority for their members, and we look forward to innovating with them in ways that will ensure their children receive the best pediatric care available."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Insurance CHOP Philadelphia Independence Blue Cross Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved