More Culture:

September 04, 2025

Jalen Hurts unveils his Wheaties box on 'Good Morning America'

The Super Bowl MVP sat down with Robin Roberts to discuss his busy offseason and the expectations for the Eagles.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Eagles
jalen hurts gma Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts discussed his expectations for the Eagles' 2025 season during an interview on 'Good Morning America.' Above, Hurts receives the Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discussed his on-field success, the tush push and getting married in an interview that aired Thursday on "Good Morning America."

Alongside "GMA" host Robin Roberts, Hurts also unveiled a Wheaties box that depicts the Super Bowl MVP in a moment of celebration. The cereal box will be available at limited retailers in November.

MORE: Eagles odds and ends: Nick Sirianni says team 'won't be out' for Super Bowl banner unveiling

Roberts started the six-minute interview by asking Hurts how it feels to kick off the season with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys and if he feels any pressure to repeat the individual and team successes of last season. Hurts, as stoic and controlled as ever, kept his response focused on the larger picture.

"The only way it impacts me is that it's in the past. ... It's something that will not help me accomplish anything in this upcoming season," Hurts said. "When I really think about it competitively, the drive, passion and the desire to grow is always going to be there. ... But, as a player, you take it one game at a time."

Hurts reflected on the offseason, discussing the work he has done in to stay on top and his recent marriage to Bry Burrows, which he revealed in an April edition of Men's Health magazine.

"You know where your strength comes from; You know where your rock is," Hurts said when asked about looking forward to his first NFL season as a married man. "Those are the things that always give you encouragement anytime you step into something."

Roberts also brought up the tush push, which has sparked controversy around the NFL because of the perceived advantage it gives the Eagles. Some teams have sought to ban it, but NFL owners voters against eliminating the playThe way Hurts sees it, the play makes the Eagles unique. He said it creates a "splash" in their games.

The interview concluded with the unveiling of the Wheaties box. The brand has depicted star athletes on its iconic orange boxes since the 1930s.

"Jalen is the true embodiment of a Wheaties champion — paying forward the lessons he learned from mentors who guided his journey to uplift the next generation," Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director for Wheaties, said in a statement Thursday. "That spirit of resilience and giving back is exactly why we're so proud to feature him on the cover of this limited-edition box." 

"It's very nostalgic just thinking about my childhood and the icons that have graced the box," Hurts reflected in the interview. "To represent it now is really something special." 

In a separate "Good Morning America" segment previewing new changes to the NFL, anchor Sharrie Williams broadcasted live from McGillin's at 7:45 a.m., surrounded by passionate Eagles fans. Calling it the city's "morning tailgate," Williams discussed the matchup between the defending Super Bowl champions and their NFC East rivals (the mention of which was met with resounding "boos").

The Eagles' season opener begins at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Before the game a banner recognizing their Super Bowl victory will be raised. Fans were spotted lining up to tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field as early as Wednesday night. SEPTA has restored its express trains for the game thanks to a sponsorship with FanDuel; fans can ride the Broad Street Line home for free.


Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Eagles Philadelphia TV McGillin's Robin Roberts Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Port Richmond barbershop starts GoFundMe campaign after break-in

Barbershop GoFundMe

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Prevention

An over-the-counter nasal spray may protect against COVID-19, study says

Nasal Spray COVID

Music

Philly rap duo's persistence is paying off

shrapknel philly underground

Entertainment

Pirate Festival brings music, games and history to Marcus Hook

Marcus Hook Pirate Fest

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved