Jalen Hurts unveils his Wheaties box on 'Good Morning America'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discussed his on-field success, the tush push and getting married in an interview that aired Thursday on "Good Morning America."

Alongside "GMA" host Robin Roberts, Hurts also unveiled a Wheaties box that depicts the Super Bowl MVP in a moment of celebration. The cereal box will be available at limited retailers in November.



Roberts started the six-minute interview by asking Hurts how it feels to kick off the season with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys and if he feels any pressure to repeat the individual and team successes of last season. Hurts, as stoic and controlled as ever, kept his response focused on the larger picture.

"The only way it impacts me is that it's in the past. ... It's something that will not help me accomplish anything in this upcoming season," Hurts said. "When I really think about it competitively, the drive, passion and the desire to grow is always going to be there. ... But, as a player, you take it one game at a time."

Hurts reflected on the offseason, discussing the work he has done in to stay on top and his recent marriage to Bry Burrows, which he revealed in an April edition of Men's Health magazine.

"You know where your strength comes from; You know where your rock is," Hurts said when asked about looking forward to his first NFL season as a married man. "Those are the things that always give you encouragement anytime you step into something."

Roberts also brought up the tush push, which has sparked controversy around the NFL because of the perceived advantage it gives the Eagles. Some teams have sought to ban it, but NFL owners voters against eliminating the play. The way Hurts sees it, the play makes the Eagles unique. He said it creates a "splash" in their games.

The interview concluded with the unveiling of the Wheaties box. The brand has depicted star athletes on its iconic orange boxes since the 1930s.

"Jalen is the true embodiment of a Wheaties champion — paying forward the lessons he learned from mentors who guided his journey to uplift the next generation," Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director for Wheaties, said in a statement Thursday. "That spirit of resilience and giving back is exactly why we're so proud to feature him on the cover of this limited-edition box."

"It's very nostalgic just thinking about my childhood and the icons that have graced the box," Hurts reflected in the interview. "To represent it now is really something special."

In a separate "Good Morning America" segment previewing new changes to the NFL, anchor Sharrie Williams broadcasted live from McGillin's at 7:45 a.m., surrounded by passionate Eagles fans. Calling it the city's "morning tailgate," Williams discussed the matchup between the defending Super Bowl champions and their NFC East rivals (the mention of which was met with resounding "boos").

The Eagles' season opener begins at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Before the game a banner recognizing their Super Bowl victory will be raised. Fans were spotted lining up to tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field as early as Wednesday night. SEPTA has restored its express trains for the game thanks to a sponsorship with FanDuel; fans can ride the Broad Street Line home for free.