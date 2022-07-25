More News:

July 25, 2022

Car crash involving Wisconsin state senator kills Pennsylvania woman, young daughter

The collision with Sen. Janet Bewley's vehicle happened Friday on U.S. Highway 2 near Lake Superior, police say

By Michael Tanenbaum
Bewley Wisconsin Crash Pennsylvania Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, 5, both of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, were killed in a July 22 car crash in Ashland, Wisconsin. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was driven by Wisconsin state Sen. Janet Bewley.

Wisconsin state Sen. Janet Bewley was involved in a car crash on Friday that killed a central Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, both of Clearfield County, suffered fatal injuries in the crash near Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin Public Radio reported

Bewley, a Democrat who represents a district in the northern part of that state, had pulled out of a parking lot for Maslowski Beach onto U.S. Highway 2, near Turner Road, and crashed into Ortman's car, police said. After the initial collision, Ortman's vehicle spun across the highway and was struck by a third car.

The girl died at the scene. Ortman was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Ashland police did not report any other injuries in the crash. It was not clear what had brought Ortman and her daughter to Wisconsin last week.

Ashland police chief Bill Hagstrom told Wisconsin Public Radio that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Bewley, 70, has represented Wisconsin's 25th District in the state senate since 2015 and previously served in the state assembly. A spokesperson released the following statement, via Fox 21:

Senator Bewley was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Ashland, Wisconsin on Friday, July 22nd. Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones. Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident. A police investigation is ongoing. Out of respect for that investigation and the privacy of all the families involved, our office will be withholding further comment at this time. Thank you for your patience and concern.

Bewley had announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection.

Michael Tanenbaum
