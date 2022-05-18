More Health:

May 18, 2022

Worsening jaw pain could be another side effect of menopause

A new study found TMD-related pain primarily is associated with late menopause. But past research has linked it to premenopause

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Menopause
Jaw pain menopause Engin Akyurt/Unsplash

The lower levels of estrogen that occur during menopause may intensify the jaw pain of women with TMD disorders, researchers say.

Temporomandibular disorders — which cause pain in the jaw joint and muscles — may be exacerbated during menopause, a new study suggests.

Estrogen loss is one of the key features of menopause. The low levels of the hormone may be intensifying the jaw pain of women with a TMD disorder, the researchers said.

TMD is a problem with the hinge that connects the jaw to the temporal bones of the skull. It affects a person's ability to eat and talk.

Previous studies have demonstrated sex differences and sex hormonal effects in orofacial pain, including jaw pain. Women report TMD pain almost three times more than men, and are more likely than men to develop the disorder in the first place. A 2018 study showed that TMD was more common and severe in premenopausal versus postmenopausal women.

The researchers of the latest study, published in Menopause, say the connection between hormonal levels and TMD joint pain is not surprising, considering there are estrogen and progesterone receptors in the temporomandibular joint discs.

But they found TMD-related pain and menopause symptoms primarily are associated with late menopause – not premenopause, conflicting the results of earlier research.

The researchers also found the jaw pain tends to ease as women enter late post-menopause and that education levels and ethnicity may influence TMD symptoms during early post-menopause.

The researchers said their findings suggest women should be evaluated for a jaw disorder as they approach menopause.

"This study reinforces the known relationship between sex steroids, specifically estrogen, and the experience of pain," said North American Society medical director Dr. Stephanie Faubion. "More study is needed to identify factors, such as low education, that influence these associations as well as strategies to mitigate bothersome TMD and menopause symptoms in midlife women."

Most women experience menopause — when a woman no longer has menstrual periods — between ages 40-58, with the average age being 51. Many of the physical changes, including fluctuating hormone levels can start two to eight years before a woman has her last menstrual period.

This is called perimenopause. A woman may have irregular periods that are lighter or heavier than usual and of varying durations. She may even have months where she doesn't experience menstrual bleeding at all.

Perimenopause often starts with irregular periods, hot flashes, trouble sleeping, night sweats, mood changes, weight gain, dry skin, thinning hair and vaginal dryness, which can make sex painful.

Rarer symptoms include brain fog, joint pain, dry mouth and dental problems, breast tenderness, fatigue and insomnia, experts say. The theory behind many of these more surprising symptoms is that many organs have estrogen-receptors and are therefore affected when hormone levels decrease.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Menopause Philadelphia Pain Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

John Fetterman wins Pa. Democratic primary for U.S. Senate days after stroke
Fetterman US Senate primary

Activities

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Health News

Baby formula supplies may improve in coming weeks, FDA indicates
infant formula shortage

Eagles

The Eagles added two receivers
051822KericWheatfall

Food and Drink

Middle Eastern restaurant Pita Chip to open first suburban location in Bucks County
Pita Chip

Music

Philadelphia Folk Festival returns in-person to Old Pool Farm this summer for 60th anniversary
Folk Festival Punch Brothers

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved