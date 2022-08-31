Nursing assistant who fatally shot coworker at Jefferson Hospital sentenced to 35 years

A nursing assistant who worked at Thomas Jefferson Hospital was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to third-degree murder for shooting and killing a coworker last fall.

Stacey Hayes, 55, entered the hospital just after midnight on Oct. 4, 2021 while wearing body armor and carrying multiple weapons, including an AR-15 style firearm. He proceeded to the eighth floor and shot 43-year-old Anrae James, who was working at a desk, from behind.

When James attempted to flee down a hallway, Hayes followed him and shot him multiple times. After the attack, Hayes fled in a U-Haul truck to West Fairmount Park, where he fired multiple shots in the air before engaging in a shootout with police. Two officers involved in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Hayes was briefly hospitalized for undisclosed injuries prior to his arrest. During Wednesday's trial, Hayes admitted to the killing and apologized to James' family, but did not offer any reason behind the attack, the Inquirer reported.

James' mother, Janet, and brother, Armond, both spoke during victim impact statements, according to KYW. "I do believe we can start the process of closure," said Armond. "We will never get my brother back, but I feel for so many other families, and they don’t get closure. They don’t get to heal for their loved one."