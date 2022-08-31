Nursing assistant who fatally shot coworker at Jefferson Hospital sentenced to 35 years

August 31, 2022
A nursing assistant who worked at Thomas Jefferson Hospital was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to third-degree murder for shooting and killing a coworker last fall.
Stacey Hayes, 55, entered the hospital just after midnight on Oct. 4, 2021 while wearing body armor and carrying multiple weapons, including an AR-15 style firearm. He proceeded to the eighth floor and shot 43-year-old Anrae James, who was working at a desk, from behind.
Hayes was briefly hospitalized for undisclosed injuries prior to his arrest.
During Wednesday's trial, Hayes admitted to the killing and apologized to James' family, but did not offer any reason behind the attack, the Inquirer reported.
James' mother, Janet, and brother, Armond, both spoke during victim impact statements, according to KYW.
"I do believe we can start the process of closure," said Armond. "We will never get my brother back, but I feel for so many other families, and they don’t get closure. They don’t get to heal for their loved one."
Last October, Hayes was found incompetent to stand trial by a court appointed psychiatrist, 6ABC reported. His case was put on hold so that he could undergo mental health treatment.
Just days before the shooting, Hayes allegedly had been dealing with mental health struggles and had his weapons taken from him for psychiatric reasons. However, he later successfully petitioned the courts to get his weapons back.
In June, a lawsuit filed on behalf of James' family alleged the hospital failed to adequately secure the premises, did not properly train and supervise its security staff and did not take measures to protect James and other employees by assessing the risks Hayes posed.
James' lawyers claimed he requested to be moved to a different part of the hospital away from Hayes before he was killed.
Hayes also plead guilty to attempted murder, assault on law enforcement and other related charges. He will not be eligible for parole before he turns 90.