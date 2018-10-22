More News:

October 22, 2018

PSU alumna Jessica Kartalija joins CBS3 as news anchor

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV News People
10222018_jessica_kartalija_CBS Source/CBS3

Jessica Kartalija, a Penn State alumna with family ties to the Philadelphia region, will co-anchor the 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts on CBS 3 and CW Philly. She starts October 29.

CBS Philly announced Monday that journalist Jessica Kartalija will join its Eyewitness News team as co-anchor with Ukee Washington. 

In an announcement on Twitter, Kartalija said she was "thrilled" to be "back in Pennsylvania," after graduating from Penn State University and anchoring in Albuquerque, New Mexico for both NBC and Fox. In 2006, she joined CBS Baltimore as an anchor.

RELATED: Joel Embiid featured on GQ's first-ever digital cover | Philly's new Shake Shack opens its doors in Midtown Village tomorrow | 'Mid90s' cast talks skateboarding, friendship and working with Jonah Hill

Kartalija has family ties to Montgomery County. 

"Looking forward to joining the incredible Eyewitness News team at @CBSPhilly! So excited to work with such a solid team of journalists, thrilled to co-anchor with @UkeeWashington & to be back in Pennsylvania!" she said on Twitter. 

Kartalija will join Washington, a Philadelphia native and longtime anchor (he started as a sports anchor back in 1986!) — on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts for CBS 3 and CW Philly, beginning October 29. 

Former co-anchor Jessica Dean left the news station after five years in late September for a gig with CNN in Washington, D.C. 

"It has been my true honor to serve all of you here in Philadelphia and the suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware. You welcomed me with open arms, giving me the chance to earn your trust through hard work. My goal was to always put you first," she said in a statement on Twitter. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV News People Philadelphia CBS3 Jessica Kartalija Media

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Philly's new Shake Shack opens its doors in Midtown Village tomorrow
Shake Shack

Eagles

Is a desperate Doug Pederson hoping to make the Eagles underdogs again?
102118_Wentz-Pederson_usat

Celebrities

Joel Embiid featured on GQ's first-ever digital cover
Joel Embiid sixers

Eagles

Eagles third down defense, typically among NFL's best, implodes at worst time
1021_Cam_Newton_USAT

Prevention

Coffee addicts, your habit may reduce risk of developing rosacea, study suggests
coffee-reduces-rosacea-risk-pexels

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: 'Skinny Joey' Merlino gets the max
02212018_Merlino_Schratwieser_Fox29

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.