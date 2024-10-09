Burglary at Jewelers' Row store caught on surveillance video

Four men who broke into a Jewelers' Row store last month and stole purses valued at $200,000, police said.

Surveillance video shows the burglars breaking into LXY Philadelphia Boutique at 729 Sansom St. by cutting a bar on the front gate with a power tool, lifting the bar and then breaking the glass at the bottom of the two front doors. Investigators said they walked off with "numerous handbags," but did not share details about the stolen merchandise.

The burglars then fled the scene in a dark-colored, late model Jeep with tinted windows, a sunroof, dark wheels and what appears to be a paper license plate, police said.



No arrests have been made. Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects. The burglary happened Sept. 24 at 3:07 a.m.

The first suspect was wearing a Nike hoodie with a USA graphic, Nike sneakers, dark pants and a face covering. The second was also wearing a Nike sweatshirt with dark pants, sneakers and a face covering. The third wore an Adidas sweatshirt, dark pants and white striped sneakers and the fourth was wearing all dark clothing and had braided hair, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call the Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093 or leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting (215) 686-847. Tips also may be submitted online.