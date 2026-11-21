Jim Gaffigan will bring his “Everything is Wonderful!” stand-up tour to Philadelphia’s Miller Theater for a four-night run in December. He’ll take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Gaffigan has built much of his comedy around everyday life, including what it’s like to raise five kids. Family life also inspired “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” the two-season sitcom he wrote and produced with his wife, Jeannie. His stand-up specials include Netflix’s Grammy-nominated “Comedy Monster” and Hulu’s “The Skinny.”

One of Gaffigan’s more unusual Philadelphia appearances came in 2015, when he performed for Pope Francis at the Festival of Families. This December, he’ll be at the Miller Theater at 250 S. Broad St. in Center City.

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As of Nov. 21, Ensemble Arts Philly listed tickets for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. show and flagged limited availability for Thursday’s performance. Friday and both Saturday shows were sold out. Check the Ensemble Arts Philly event page for current availability.

Date: Dec. 9–12, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9–11. 5 and 8 p.m. Dec. 12.

Location: Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: $65–$157, including fees

Tickets: Ensemble Arts Philly

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