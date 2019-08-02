Joe Biden leads race for campaign donors in Delaware, but not Philadelphia

Joe Biden started his campaign with a video promoting on his Pennsylvania roots, but so far the Keystone State prefers Bernie Sanders.

At least, that's one takeaway from a detailed analysis published Friday by the New York Times, examining where individual donors are contributing to the leading Democratic candidates as their respective 2020 presidential campaigns begin to pick up steam.

Sanders is running away with the individual donor race, racking up nearly 750,000 individual donors, roughly 325,000 more than any other Democratic candidate in the race, according to data reported by the individual campaigns and from online fund-raising platform ActBlue.

Biden ranks fifth among the Democratic candidates in individual donors with just over 250,000, ahead of Beto O'Rourke and trailing Sen. Kamala Harris. Biden has managed to dominate the race for donors in the majority of Delaware, according to the Times' maps, and a smidge of southeastern Pennsylvania, but the state remains largely dedicated to Sanders in terms of individual donor volume.

To look behind Sanders' overwhelming support, the Times also created a map in which Sanders' donors were excluded.

In the second map, Biden has substantially stronger representation in Pennsylvania, with clear support in southwestern and northwestern Pennsylvania, along with northeastern Pennsylvania and southeastern Pennsylvania. South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren hold the majority of central Pennsylvania, and Warren leads the non-Sanders donor race in Philadelphia. Biden also dominates South Jersey in the second map.

Biden, of course, represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009 before becoming vice president of the United States. Biden is a Scranton native, and his 2020 campaign offices are located in Center City.

In Emerson polls from earlier this week, both Sanders and Biden were projected to win prospective general elections against President Donald Trump, while Warren was projected as a tie.

