More News:

August 02, 2019

New Jersey residents complain the most about robocalls, according to the FTC

The Federal Trade Commission is trying to combat the harassing phone calls using a new data-first tool

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Data Technology
Robocalls New Jersey residents Marília Castelli/Unsplash

The Federal Trade Commission is trying to combat the harassing robocalls cell phone users receive on a daily basis. A new set of data released by the FTC says New Jersey residents complain about robocalls more than any other state in the country.

The Federal Trade Commission launched an interactive website this week dedicated to providing more readily-available data about telemarketing robocalls.

You know the ones: They look like your own phone number, or they're labeled "Warning: Fraud Risk" by your phone's caller ID, and they rattle off some quasi-official-sounding message about your social security number.

The FTC said it's compiled Do Not Call data into a centralized, transparent web tool in order to make it easier for consumers to use as the commission attempts to combat the unwanted calls.

In June, the commission announced a "major crackdown" on illegal robocalls, including nearly 100 campaigns targeting robocall operations around the country.

The data breaks complaints down by state, and also ranks each state by complaints per 100,000 residents, using data from October 2016 to June 2019, so it's pretty recent. Leading the way is New Jersey, where residents lodged 7,609 complaints per 100,000 residents, far and away the highest number of complaints. Second-highest is Connecticut, with 6,510 complaints per 100,000 residents.

The most common robocall topic that bugged New Jersey residents was a "dropped call or no message", followed by reducing debt; energy, solar, and utilities; and medical concerns or prescriptions.

Pennsylvania ranked No. 15 in the country in complaints.

You can check out the full tool at this link.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Data Technology New Jersey Federal Trade Commission Phones Telemarketers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Restaurants

Philly health department: Video of mice at South Philly restaurant is 'completely unverifiable'
Popeye's Broad Snyder

Health News

Philadelphia declares public health emergency over Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak in United States

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Food & Drink

Uncle Mike's in Warminster named Pennsylvania's best ice cream parlor
Uncle Mike's Ice Cream Warminster

Weekend

This weekend is filled with festivals
Northern Liberties 2nd Street Walk

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved