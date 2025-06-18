More Culture:

June 18, 2025

Phillies owner John Middleton's art collection to be on display at show opening next year

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and PAFA will jointly host 'A Nation of Artists' from April 2026 to September 2027.

Paintings, sculptures and textiles owned by Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton will be on display in an upcoming exhibit for the semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States declaring independence. 

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts are jointly putting on a show titled "A Nation of Artists" in partnership with the Middleton family. Visitors can check out modern and historic art depicting life in the America at two separate locations from April 2026 until September 2027. 

MORE: Six-story art project to open in former Manufacturers' National Bank building in Old City in 2026

The 1,000-piece exhibit includes sculptures, textiles, photography and portraits from as far back as the 1700s. The collection includes work from artists Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Charles Willson Peale, Horace Pippin, Mary Cassatt, Rina Banerjee, Wharton Esherick, Georgia O'Keeffe and Mickalene Thomas, a Camden native who in April was named to the TIME100 list of the most influential people. Approximately 120 works from the Middleton family's private collection will be featured. 

The Philadelphia Museum of Art's display will be held in the Beaux-Arts building. PAFA will house other works in the Historic Landmark Building, which was designed by famed local architect Frank Furness and has been closed for renovations since the summer of 2024. Entrance is included with the price of admission to each museum. 

Horace Pippin John BrownProvided Image/Philadelphia Museum of Art

Horace Pippin's 'John Brown Going to His Hanging' will be included in the 'A Nation of Artists' exhibit.


Red Canna O'KeeffeProvided Image/Philadelphia Museum of Art

'Red Canna' by Georgia O'Keeffe.


Library Ladder StepsProvided Image/Philadelphia Museum of Art

Wharton Esherick's 'Library Ladder Steps with Elephant and Donkey Shaped Finals.'


Middleton first purchased a small share of the Phillies in 1994 and he and his family became the majority owner in 2014, when his shares grew to 48%. In 2016, he became controlling owner. The Middletons made their money with a cigar company that was sold in 2007 for $2.9 billion. 

Middleton hasn't previously shared much about his interest in art, but it was speculated that a representative of his might have purchased Jasper Johns' "Flag" in 2010 for $28.6 million, the Economist reported. The 1950s painting is listed as one that will be on display from the Middleton collection. 

"Our aspiration is that this exhibition is for everyone — no prior knowledge of art or history required,” Middleton said in a statement. "Like baseball, art has the power to bring people together and surprise us when we least expect it. With every viewing, there’s something new to discover."

Alongside the celebrations for America's 250th birthday, Philadelphia will also be hosting major events throughout 2026, including World Cup matches, the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the MLB All-Star Game and the 50th anniversary of "Rocky." Preparations have begun, and millions of dollars have been allocated by the city for cleanliness and beautification. 

