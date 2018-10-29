John Oliver ends 'Last Week Tonight' early so you have time to research for the midterm elections

With the midterm elections just over a week away, John Oliver on "Last Week Tonight" focused on state attorneys general, who are on the ballot in 30 states.

Oliver paid special attention to how much AGs have grown partisan, splitting up into two professional groups, the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) and the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA). Oliver reckons DAGA and RAGA sound like the names of "twins from Dutch folklore who teach children about right and wrong."

During President Barack Obama's administration, there was a significant jump in lawsuits backed by AGs of the same political party against the federal government. Republican AGs pushed to limit Medicaid, Obamacare, and transgender rights through such lawsuits; during the Trump administration, DAGA state AGs have sued the Trump Foundation and to help end Trump's travel bans.

After highlighting the idiocy of possible pen thief Ken Paxton, Oliver insisted everyone watching should research their state AG candidates. Example: Google "Bill Schuette 1989 video," and you'll find Michigan's current AG creepily hitting on a female interviewer.

"My point here is, taking just two minutes to research your state AG is a valuable use of your time. If you're thinking you don't have two minutes, you actually do, because it's 11:28 right now. I'm not saying good-bye until 11:30. So go to Vote411.org right now where you can find out if there is an election in your state."

Then he promises, "Nothing entertaining is going to happen for the rest of the show."

Check out the full clip below.





