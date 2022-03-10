Jordan Hicks released by Cardinals, could he be an option for Eagles at LB?

Linebacker Jordan Hicks was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday in an attempt to free up cap space.

According to NFL.com, the move saves the Cardinals $6.5 million and creates the opportunity for their 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins to take on more playing time this upcoming season.

Hicks, 29, will head to the open market after a 2021 campaign where he made 116 tackles and four sacks playing in all 17 games.

A former Eagle, Hicks spent his first four seasons in Philly, but struggled to stay healthy. He signed with Arizona in 2019 and finally found his footing, appearing in every game since and recording well over 100 tackles in each of his three seasons there.

The Eagles could stand to upgrade their linebacking corps, so a possible reunion with Hicks might be something to consider ahead of free agency's start later this month. Granted, there are multiple areas that need improvement through the offseason too.

Still, the name's available.

