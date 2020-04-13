More Sports:

April 13, 2020

Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns worked at Rutgers University for more than 20 years, her son said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries COVID-19
KAT Mom COVID-19 Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, died from coronavirus complications, according to a statement from the family. Cruz-Towns was 58 years old.

After a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns died at 58 years old.

Towns, a native of Edison, New Jersey, had posted an emotional video about his mother's illness on March 25, imploring fans to take the coronavirus more seriously.

The family released a statement on Monday about the death of Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

"Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend," the Towns family said. "The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

The NBA star has maintained close ties to the region and said his mother was an employee of the medical department at Rutgers University for more than 20 years.

Towns' father, who also was confirmed positive for COVID-19, has since recovered from his illness.

The Timberwolves released a statement remembering Cruz-Towns ais an avid fan and supporter of her son's career.

"Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves," the team said. "The League, teams, and players have come together in their support of Jackie and Karl and we are grateful for our NBA family."

NBA stars from around the league tweeted their support for Towns as he and his family deal with the loss.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries COVID-19 New Jersey NBA Rutgers University Coronavirus Karl-Anthony Towns

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 NFL Draft preview: Offensive tackle
041320MattPeart

Transportation

NJ Transit, private carrier riders now required to wear face masks when traveling due to coronavirus pandemic
NJ Transit face masks coronavirus

Health News

Why so many epidemics originate in Asia and Africa – and why we can expect more
Wuhan china coronavirus covid19.jpg

Eagles

LeSean McCoy wants to keep playing, help 'young superstar' running back
LeSean-McCoy-Chiefs-return-Eagles_041220

Coronavirus

GoPuff opens Port Richmond site early amid surging coronavirus demands, seeks to hire thousands nationwide
GoPuff opens port richmond

Entertainment

Digital coloring book is available from Adobe to help beat social distancing blues
Adobe Digital Coloring Book

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved