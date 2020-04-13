Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19

After a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns died at 58 years old.

Towns, a native of Edison, New Jersey, had posted an emotional video about his mother's illness on March 25, imploring fans to take the coronavirus more seriously.

The family released a statement on Monday about the death of Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

"Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend," the Towns family said. "The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

The NBA star has maintained close ties to the region and said his mother was an employee of the medical department at Rutgers University for more than 20 years.

Towns' father, who also was confirmed positive for COVID-19, has since recovered from his illness.

The Timberwolves released a statement remembering Cruz-Towns ais an avid fan and supporter of her son's career.

"Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves," the team said. "The League, teams, and players have come together in their support of Jackie and Karl and we are grateful for our NBA family."

NBA stars from around the league tweeted their support for Towns as he and his family deal with the loss.